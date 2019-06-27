The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce has set up a fundraising page to raise an additional $50,000 for the rainbow crosswalk project.

A total of 10 rainbow crosswalks will be installed on Cedar Springs Road as part of a streetscape project. Bond money won’t be used for the crosswalks. The bond money will be used for landscaping, sidewalks, traffic lights, neighborhood markers and other permanent improvements.

In its first day online, the Fundrazr page has collected about $1,000. Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Chris Luna, who is spearheading the campaign, has already raised $70,000 toward the $128,000 cost of installing the crosswalks. He said other cities have raised more than $40,000 with online campaigns such as this one. He has a goal of reaching the $50,000 mark in four months.

Luna said he will be contacting area corporations and organizations about making contributions to the project as well.

To make a donation, click here.

— David Taffet