Visitors at the opening day of With Love included, from left, Christopher Walker of ViiV Healthcare, former city council member Adam Medrano, Hope Health Center Executive Director Tamara Stephney, P.J. Moton-Poole, AP, Inc. CEO Kirk Myers and Councilman Omar Narvaez.

and Councilman Omar Narvaez.

One drugmaker uses a wholistic approach to help people thrive not just survive HIV

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

“It’s time for us to do something different in this work,” says P.J. Moton-Poole. “People deserve more.”

Moton-Poole works for the HIV drug company ViiV, the only drugmaker solely focused on HIV care. He takes a wholistic approach to his work, saying his job is to do more than just push pills. That’s why he put together an art exhibit that will go on tour later this year reflecting his work with Black men, Hispanic men and Black women, the three communities most heavily impacted by new HIV infections.

“We look at HIV as more than just a virus,” he said of his company, adding that ViiV has been working to understand some of the things that make people vulnerable to contracting HIV and to help people living with HIV live long healthy lives.

“With Love is our newest cultural initiative,” Moton-Poole said.

That’s the name of the interactive art exhibit he assembled showing through July 1 at the event space 2700 Swiss. With Love, Moton-Poole said, is a love letter to the three communities he focuses his work on.

Dallas is one of four cities ViiV has targeted with its play space initiative to make an impact on the local area in managing HIV care and access to services. That initiative began with listening sessions with individuals and organizations focused on learning how to provide care for people with HIV and those who could benefit from PrEP.

One of the things ViiV learned by listening is that housing is a major issue in accessing HIV care. For the housing-insecure, remembering a daily pill is low on the priority list. That’s one of the reasons the company developed Cabenuva, an injectable medication that’s administered just a few times per year and can be used as HIV medication and is also an alternative to traditional PrEP.

Through this work, Moton-Poole said, ViiV learned that local organizations don’t always coordinate services to make them easier for clients to access. And agencies didn’t always maximize their services when clients were there, partially due to lack of funding.

As an example, he said, ViiV granted Abounding Prosperity funds to do HIV testing while people were getting COVID-19 vaccines too at Dallas Southern Pride this weekend.

ViiV has also learned to listen to the “youth voice.”

“As times change, needs change,” Moton-Poole said.

During these listening sessions, Moton-Poole said ViiV also learned that younger people are more likely to engage digitally. So the company helped fund telemedicine.

He said that through grants, his company has developed some good collaborations through healthy partnerships.

And that brings Moton-Poole back to With Love, which he calls, “a love letter from ViiV to the community.

The exhibit is interactive and designed to help attendees create and explore their own narrative, create their own community and create their own independent and collective future.

“It’s reframing the idea of living with HIV or empowering through PrEP,” Moton-Poole said.

It teaches people to thrive rather than just survive, he explained.

The exhibit

When you enter 2700Swiss, you’re ogreeted by LED lights and by vibrant colors and big words around the space. You’re given chalk and markers to interact with the exhibit.

The idea, Moton-Poole said, is to “leave a piece of yourself.”

In the center of the exhibit are a table and chairs where visitors can sit and reflect on who they bring to the table with them and to recognize who their support is. Those who have been cast out by family or religion can reflect on who makes up their chosen family.

“You are an architect of your own future,” he said. “Map out who is at your personal table.”

Moton-Poole said he wants to empower Black men and women and Hispanic men to consider PrEP. Although PrEP has been around since 2012, he said, “it wasn’t marketed to black and brown individuals till 2015.”

And keeping Black trans women healthy is something Moton-Poole said they are just learning how to do. He said many of those women face a lot of rejection from family and isolation to gain a sense of safety and survival. But Muhlaysia Booker’s murder and the national publicity and outrage it ignited caused the community to mobilize and begin to create its own organizations promoting safety and health.

Moton-Poole called With Love the culmination of his 16 years doing HIV prevention work. He began in college as an outreach specialist providing safe-sex kits and offering information on local testing. His first job out of grad school, where he received a master’s degree in social work, was at Resource Center where he was a founder of United Black Ellument.

“I was still doing community work elevated to a different level,” he said.

From there, he worked for AP, Inc. and then the national organization AIDS United before joining ViiV.

“ViiV hopes to be positioned as the company that has engaged the community in a different sort of way,” Moton-Poole said. “We want to disrupt health disparities and engage and end HIV for all, not just those who have access to resources.”

The exhibit is open noon-5 p.m. at 2700 Swiss, 2700 Swiss Ave. through July 1. After Dallas, the exhibit moves to Atlanta and Miami later this year.