Remember way, way back — about two months ago — when the governor decided to reopen restaurants, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Ah, history. May 5 was the last official opportunity you have to celebrate Mexican contributions to food culture, if you don’t count Taco Tuesdays. Well, you have another official chance on Friday, which is National Tequila Day. (We can assume the nation is the U.S., even though tequila is Mexican, for purposes of getting drunk). While bars may still be shuttered in Texas, some restaurants are stepping up, plus there’s always day drinking at home alone. Which, let’s face it, is a pretty awesome way to spend quarantine.

Here are some places to imbibe more or less in public:

Fish City Grill (Lake Highlands and other locations). This seafood joint was one of the last meals I had out before the initial shutdown, so I know they make a good Gold Margarita, and with a price of only $5 (almost $2 off), you can splurge and get shrimp while you wait.

Primo’s MX Kitchen (Uptown and now The Statler). Primo’s reopened on McKinney at the beginning of March, making it an even more last-meal I had before the lockdown. Now the Tex-Mex restaurant has opened a new location, this time Downtown, in the Statler Hotel. It debuted Monday, just in time for National Tequila Day!

Te Deseo (Uptown). You can stick in the central corridor and celebrate the July 24 “holiday” with a Taco Bar Party Park ($45) for take out, or get delivery or curbside versions of the restaurant’s Frozen Mango Margarita ($11) from 4–8:30 p.m.

Miriam Cocina Latina (Klyde Warren Park) was one of the first restaurants I went to after the lockdown ended, and in addition to the inventive Mexican dishes (green queso? Heck, yeah!) they pour some sweet margarita. And they will le tyou do the same with a new Casa Noble Margarita Kit for take-out… or stay indoors all weekend long and have a La Noble Margarita for $8.

AvoEatery. James Hamous, one of the masterminds behind Standard Pour and now this Trinity Groves spot, has devised a dine-in/delivery/pickup variation of the frozen margarita with more than 20 shaved ice concoctions you can add on to create unique flavors, such as hibiscus, lychee and blood orange. He calls them “antidotes,” and while not a vaccine, they do make COVID easier to bear. (Margaritas are $3; each antidote adds $2).

— Arnold Wayne Jones