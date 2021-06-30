Fort Worth Police Department on June 22 presented its “LGBTQ Community Community Conversation,” a panel discussion featuring Police Chief Neil Noakes, LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S founder and Executive Director Sharon Herrera, HELP CEO Deejay Johannesen, Trans-Cendence International Executive Director Finn Jones and transgender advocate, consultant and producer Naomi Green, who is program manager for Abounding Prosperity.

The event was held at the offices of One Safe Place in Fort Worth.

(Photos courtesy of Felipe Gutierrez)

— Tammye Nash