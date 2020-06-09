Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus issued a statement today (Tuesday, June 9) announcing that all charges for rioting that resulted from recent protests in Fort Worth will be dropped. Individual will be notified of by letter that their charges have been dropped, he said.

Kraus noted that protesters arrested for criminal mischief, assault, vandalism, theft, etc., will not have their charges dropped as part of this action. Those are separate cases and will be or are already being investigated, the chief said.

Protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd have been largely peaceful.

— Tammye Nash