A Fort Worth native’s epic Halloween fundraiser on Broadway will be available for livestreaming beginning Sunday, Oct. 27.

Broadway star Jay Armstrong Johnson, who graduated from Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, hosts the annual I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE benefitting the Ali Forney Center, which helps LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. Tickets for the virtual event start at $35 available here. Every ticket purchased will support the Ali Forney Center.

Filmed yesterday (Monday, Oct. 22), the show streams beginning on Sunday, Oct. 27, and will be available until Oct. 31 on Broadway on Demand.

The show riffs on the Sanderson Sisters characters from the cult classic Hocus Pocus, with Johnson leading the way as Winifred Sanderson (played by Bette Midler in the movie). Allison Godleski is Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker in the movie), and Amanda Williams Ware is Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy in the movie).

— James Russell