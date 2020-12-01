A Fort Worth man is dead and an Ennis man has been arrested and charged with his murder, according to Fort Worth police and Tarrant County Medical Examiner reports.

Police reports indicate that officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person at 2520 N. Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth’s Central Meadowbrook neighborhood shortly after midnight on Monday, Nov. 30. After locating the suspect, 27-year-old Orlando Vaughn Gilbert of Ennis, at a gas station, officers decided to “make entry” into the home on North Edgewood. They found the victim, 53-year-old Mark Alan Elmore, in a hallway inside the house.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office lists Elmore’s time of death as 12:55 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, but has not yet determined either a cause or a manner of death. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that officers believe Elmore was either short or stabbed, and Officer Daniel Segura with Fort Worth PD’s Public Relations office confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Gilbert was arrested and as of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, remained in custody at the Tarrant County Correction Center on a $100,000 bond.

— Tammye Nash