Dr. James Doan, a former professor at Nova Southeastern University and a former member of the board of directors for the Stonewall National Museum and Archives, has been missing from his home in Wilton Manors, Fla., since Monday, according to an email from SNMA asking for the public’s help in finding him.

South Florida’s Local 10 News reports that Doan, 69, was last seen in Wilton Manors wearing a long-sleeved teal shirt, black jeans and white sneakers. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.

— Tammye Nash