Aviators Craft Cocktails and Wings opens in The Colony

Aviators has landed in The Colony, with a grand opening set for Thursday, Feb. 8, when diners will get 25 percent off their ticket from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The restaurant seats 60 indoors and more on the extended patio just outside a garage door. The eatery is giving a modern take on an upscale wing house filled with aviation decor. The theme runs through to its craft cocktails such as The Amelia drink and house-made wing sauces like Top Gun.

The menu features bone-in jumbo wings and chicken tenders with choice of dry rub or sauces from the mild Garlic Parmesan rub to the Top Gun sauce, the restaurant’s hottest. Appetizers – or Preflights – include Chicken Sliders, Beer Battered Cheese Curds and Tempura Battered Afterburners. The menu also features a selection of sandwiches, salads, homemade sides and meals for “Little Flyers.”

Cocktails, pictured above, include The Amelia, a beautiful drink named for aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart that features Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, peach liqueur, pineapple, hibiscus, Champagne with a Strawberry Pop-Rock rim, and Ford’s Old Fashioned – a serious twist on the Old Fashioned that features gin, namesake Henry Ford’s preference over bourbon.

Aviators Craft Cocktails and Wing House is located at 2851 Plano Parkway, Suite 270 in The Colony.

Villa Azur crafts love, one dish at a time this Valentine’s Day

This upscale eatery invites diners to a gastronomic journey, where the restaurant will bring love and flavors for a lovely dining experience. Villa Azur released its offerings for Feb. 14. Dinner service will start at 5 p.m. for the romantic day.

Appetizer

Sea Scallop Ceviche

Kaffir Lime Leche de Tigre | Red Onion Pickles | Fresh Crispy Vegetables

$32

Main Course

Bison Filet

Red Velvet Sauce | Celeriac & Berries Mousseline | Cranberry Chutney | Strawberry Glaze

$58

Dessert

Forever and Ever

Chocolate Passion Fruit | Dark Chocolate and Nutella Mousse Ginger Passion Fruit Marmalade | Vanilla Streusel | Mango Exotic Coulis

$18.

For reservations, click here.

For Valentine’s, skip the wine and go for the whiskey

Whiskey isn’t the first romantic drink that comes to mind but Triple Dog Irish Whiskey wants to change that. So there may be bubbles somewhere. A wine bottle can make a nice gift. But Triple Dog Irish Whiskey takes VD gifting to a new level.

Robust in flavor and smooth in taste, what makes TDIW stand out is that it’s triple-distilled using copper resulting in a complex profile that offers hints of spice with lovely caramel notes. You might just whiff some added hints of creme brûlée. For real. We tried it and for professional reasons! The whiskey’s flavor comes from being aged for at least four years in French oak casks. Plus, the bottle itself is cool with a sleek design and a spiked collar.

This Valentine’s Day, try this smooth sipper for gifting. It’s certainly on the sexy side.

TDIW retails for $41.99 and sold in major retailers which you can find here.

The Stoneleigh announces its Valentine’s Day dinner menu

Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, and Perle on Maple welcome guests to an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner serving up elevated dishes, curated wine, and the romance of Uptown Dallas. This special menu and experience will be available on Feb. 13, 14 and 17 from 5-10 p.m.

Tickets include a three-course menu formulated by Chef Esayas Estifanos, served with a sparkling rosé bottle or rosé flight, and valet parking.

The menu:

First Course

(Choice of)

Lobster BisqueDill Creme Fraiche

Beet Carpaccio

Goat Cheese Pistachio Vinaigrette

Second Course

(Choice of)

Grilled Filet Mignon

Red Wine Infused Portobello Mushrooms

Miso Ginger Glaze Sea Bass

Sautéed Bok Choy and Thai Basil Oil

Lemon Rosemary Airline Chicken

White Cheddar Aligot Potato and Roasted Red Pepper Relish

Third Course

Shareable Chocolate Cake

Strawberry Compote

For tickets, click here.

Maggiano’s will off a three-course Valentine’s meal for dine-in or carryout

Maggiano’s Little Italy has folks covered this year with dine-in and carryout options for Valentine’s Day. Besides, pasta is always a winning option for VD dining – just me? During the month of love, Maggiano’s will have seasonal features including a Shrimp Parmesan appetizer, Bone-in Veal Parmesan and Salmon Oscar entrees as well as a Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Dinner can be paired with seasonal drinks such as the Rosa Spritz and our monthly wine feature.

The Italian restaurant will offer its “That’s Amore” three-course meal for two available from Feb. 8-18 where guests can create the perfect romantic meal with an appetizer or two salads, two entrées and two desserts with options including starters like Mozzarella Marinara and Calamari Fritté, hearty mains such as Blackened Salmon with Crispy Calabrian Shrimp and the ever-popular Rigatoni “D” and sweet indulgences such as Maggiano’s famous Tiramisu and Warm Apple Crostada. Guests will also have the option to level up their romantic dinners with the addition of a dish, or two, from the February features menu for an additional price. Prices start at $99.

For those preferring a restaurant-level dining experience at home (where no one will see you eat both entrees – also just me?) Maggiano’s will offer a carryout bundle available for pickup during the same dates.

The bundle contains the following:

Italian meatballs with a savory marinara sauce

Maggiano’s salad with smoked bacon, blue cheese, red onions and a house dressing

Taylor Street baked ziti with Italian sausage, tomato ragù and mozzarella cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo with an asiago cream sauce

Choice of one of the following entrées

Chicken Francese with crispy Vesuvio Potatoes

Salmon Lemon & Herb with a white wine herb butter sauce

Beef Medallions with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

· Choice of two of the following desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

— compiled by Rich Lopez