Foodie Fridays is serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Restaurant Beatrice announces its new certification which is also a first for Texas

On Thursday, Restaurant Beatrice announced that after a three-year journey, the eatery will be the first restaurant based in Texas to be B Corp Certified and one of just six full-service restaurants based the United States to attain full certification.

OK, so what does that mean? The restaurant explains:

A Certified B Corp is a for-profit corporation that has been certified by B Lab, which is a nonprofit company that measures a company’s social and environmental performance against global standards found in their B Impact Assessment. B Lab’s goal is to build “a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.”

B Lab’s certification process requires several levels of audits from different analysts and often adjusting of operations to meet these environmental, community, and governance parameters. The process uncovers every corner of business from financial records, employment practices, the community the business is located in, the quality of engagement with this community, and it requires data tracking. ESG (Environmental Social Governance) is a field inextricably connected to statistics, requiring copious data to measure an organization’s intention and impact. Chefs who are passionate about culinary culture collaborate closely with local farmers and ranchers to promote sustainability. Obtaining B Corp Certification would require chefs to explore additional dimensions of their profession, going beyond just the food itself to examine the business holistically.

The queer- and woman-owned restaurant is located in Oak Cliff.

“With 36 years of industry experience under my belt, I can confidently say that the post-pandemic landscape has presented unprecedented challenges. We are dedicated to this journey of benchmarking ourselves and exploring innovative ways to align our values with our operations,” Executive Chef and owner Michelle Carpenter said in the announcement. “As an independent, chef-driven restaurant, getting fully certified has been very hard. Our determination stems from a desire to inspire others in profession to embrace greater intention, reduce waste, minimize harm, and reconnect with the meaning of hospitality for everyone involved.”

Sustainability certifications within the service industry remain in its infancy. Restaurant Beatrice’s certification breaks ground for a generation of restaurant operators and chefs who are interested in reform that benefits all stakeholders: from the diners to the employees to the local farmers and other inter-connected communities.

“Restaurant Beatrice’s B Corp Certification is a tremendous accomplishment that showcases their dedication to the highest standards of social and environmental performance,” Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association mentioned. “This certification underscores their leadership in using business as a force for good, setting a powerful example for the entire restaurant industry. We at the Texas Restaurant Association are incredibly proud of Restaurant Beatrice for this remarkable and well-deserved recognition.”

This certification adds to reputation the restaurant has made in short time. Restaurant Beatrice was a finalist for “Best New Restaurant” in 2023 by the James Beard Foundation and Dallas Eater’s “Restaurant of the Year” in 2022. Carpenter was selected by Visit Dallas to be one of eight city ambassadors for the city’s new tourism campaign in Spring 2024. Restaurant Beatrice is also the first and the only restaurant so far in Dallas to achieve Platinum Level Green Business Certification from the City of Dallas.

Additionally, the restaurant launched its Women in Restaurants Leadership Program with Dallas College and has mentored and trained two cohorts in Spring and Fall of this year. The program is expected to repeat in Spring 2025.

Dining events

Uchibā gets spooky for its second annual Hallowhisky event

Uchi and Uchibā Chef Rhonda McCullar will pair whimsical dishes with select whiskeys chosen by Hai Beverage Director Jason Kosmas on Halloween Night.

Hallowhisky, an event that debuted in 2023 at Uchibā in Dallas, will feature an eight course menu of “spooky-forward” plates paired with three one oz. pours and a cocktail. Guests can expect a selection of Halloween-inspired dishes to delight all palates.

Pricing is $200 for two people / $55 for the pairings.

The menu includes:

Oyster with beet foam, smoked beet relish, caviar

Chef choice nigiri selection

Masu crudo

Ocean trout, strawberry, red wine zu, cirone cheese

Wagyu dumpling – melted leek dashi, candied ginger, cilantro

Spider bao – soft shell crab, cabbage slaw, chili oil

Chef choice nigiri selection

Prawn – habanero beurre monte, black garlic, kimchi, donut

Ube cheesecake – blueberry, coconut, diplomat cream

Pricing is $200 for two people and $55 for the pairings. Reservations can be made here.



Partenope releases menu for its upcoming Wines of Calabria dinner event

On Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Partenope Ristorante in Richardson will host a dinner celebrating the Wines of Calabria. Chef Dino Santonicola will prepare spicy regional dishes paired with labels by Above Wines over four courses. All wines will be available for purchase the night of the event in 6 pack or 12 pack cases.

The Wines of Calabria Dinner menu includes:

Course One: Montanarina

Mini montanara with whipped ricotta & calabrian chili marmellata

Paired with Torre Aragonese Ciro Bianco

Course Two: Polpette Di Carene e Melanzane

Fried meatballs with eggplant

Paired with Termine Grosso Luna Piena Rose

Course Three: Gemelli Alla Salsa Di ‘nduja

Gemelli pasta, tomato sauce, ‘nduja, soppressata

Paired with Torre Aragonese Ciro Rosso

Course Four: Tartufo al Cioccolato

Zabianone cream encased in chocolate gelato rolled in cocoa & hazelnuts

Paired with Termine Grosso Crete del Falco

Reservations are $80 per person and can be made on Resy.

Silver Fox Richardson to host Orin Swift wine dinner

Another Richardson dining experience will be held on Nov. 1 by Silver Fox. The restaurant released its menu on Friday for its upcoming event. Each course is paired with a label from the Napa winery founded in 1998.

The menu includes:

Starters

Fried Lobster with sun-dried tomato butter

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Phyllo Cups

Paired with Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc

Second Course

Pear Endive Salad with roasted walnut vinaigrette topped with gorgonzola cheese

Paired with Orin Swift Abstract California Red

Third Course

Snake River Farm Wagyu Strip Loin with black truffle butter, served with duck fat shoestring fries and Parmesan cheese

Paired with Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon

Dessert Course

Chocolate-Chip Sandwich Cookie with vanilla ice cream drizzled with whiskey chocolate sauce

Paired with Orin Swift’s 8 Years in the Desert

–Compiled by Rich Lopez