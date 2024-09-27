Today mark’s the opening of the State Fair of Texas and with that comes dreams of corn dogs and funnel cakes. And if you stick with that, you’re already winning. But the State Fair has bunches of new options in case your palate is feeling adventurous while strolling through the Midway or Esplanade.

Get ready. There’s a lot to check out below:

First course Big Tex Choice Award winners

We introduced you to the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists and the winners were the Domincan Fritura Dog by Justin Martinez for Best Taste – Savory; Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick by Isaac Rousso for Best Taste – Sweet and Heather Perkins’ Texas Sugar Rush Pickles won Most Creative. The lines may be long for these winning foods, but part of the Fair experience is experiencing these new award-winning items.

Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick is a combination of sweet and savory flavors comes to life with the Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick—a thick, 12-inch piece of bacon cooked to perfection with a cotton candy glaze on top. The bacon is spun inside a cotton candy machine and torched to caramelize the center and lock in that sweet flavor.

The Dominican Fritura Dog (pictured) starts with fritura cheese and Dominican salami then double deep fried in corn dog batter. Split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, top-secret Dominican sauce, and cilantro, the Dominican Fritura Dog will bring a salty and sweet explosion of Dominican flavor.

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles are cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in three cereal varieties—Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, and Cap’n Crunch —and then layered in cotton candy, cotton candy sugar crystals and powdered sugar before being drizzled with strawberry sundae syrup. Then they are served with a helping of vanilla ice cream, because you know, State Fair!

Second course: New vendors for 2024

There is a hefty amount of new vendors and foods for this year’s State Fair. From international flavors to straight-up Texas tastes. These hand-picked selections of vendors and concessionaires are a well-curated bunch to whet the palate with innovative and traditional Fair foods.

Rita’s Italian Ice (on Grand Ave.) is a layered treat of freshly made Italian ice paired with a generous layer of rich, creamy vanilla frozen custard. The Italian ice is crafted with gluten-free ingredients and fresh fruit in five flavors: blue raspberry, cotton candy, mango, mango-strawberry, and sugar-free dragon fruit.

Korean Corn Dogs (on Coliseum Drive) are making its hot and spicy State Fair debut with the introduction of the Hot Cheetos Korean Corn Dog. Half hot dog and half mozzarella cheese, battered with wheat and rice flour, coated with panko breadcrumbs, and deep-fried for an extra crispy crunch which is then coated with spicy mayo and Hot Cheetos crumbs, because you know, State Fair!

Crepes and Co. (in the Tower Building) has a new Fried Apple Cinnamon Crepe, a crisp, golden crepe is filled with creamy Biscoff cookie butter spread and sweet, caramelized apple cinnamon topped with additional caramelized apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon, creating layers of flavor and texture. And then, it’s served with Biscoff mousse, fluffy whipped cream, and a Biscoff cookie.

So Eggciting Deviled Eggs (in the Tower Building) will introduce its signature creation, the Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs, to your mouth. The creamy, savory traditional deviled egg is topped with crisp coleslaw and tender barbecue rib meat tossed in a beer barbecue sauce for a mix of smoky, tangy, and rich flavors all in one bite. Damn!

Smith Spot BBQ (in the Tower Building) debuts with its signature dish, “The Nephew,”a warm glazed donut topped with tender brisket, gooey mozzarella cheese, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Or in other words, heaven.

The Dumpling Experience (in the Funway) will offer three varieties of dumplings: pork and vegetable, chicken and vegetable, and edamame. Grilled and topped with sliced green onions and cilantro, these dumplings can be customized with one of five sauces, including ponzu lime, Thai chili, sriracha, homemade barbecue, and the fiery reaper barbecue.

Course three: New food stands

Nevins Concessions (located on Gateway) celebrates 75 years at the State Fair and this year, they have reimagined its tenured food stand into Smashed. The menu includes five smashed patty burgers named in honor of the generational owners of Nevins Concessions: The Joe, The Gary, The Tami Jo, The Josey, and The Kent. Their signature smash burger, The Joe, is a two-patty smash burger with American cheese, crispy bacon, fried jalapeño caps, and a sunny-side-up egg.

Wafflle Works (in the Tower Building) will debut its Waffle Stix, a warm, sweet, fluffy waffle on-a-stick dipped in the finest Belgian milk, white, or dark chocolate. These stix are then hand-rolled in your choice of candy toppings like crunchy salted caramel pearls, chocolate chips, M&M’S Minis, marshmallows, and candy sprinkles, adding a delightful contrast of textures and flavors. At Waffle Works, you can find both sweet and savory delights, ranging from Waffle Stix, chicken, and waffles, fresh strawberries with Belgian chocolate, and bacon mac and cheese egg rolls.

Milton’s Amish Doughnuts (located on Grand Ave.) bring Amish sourdough, Texas-sized doughnuts to the State Fair. Fried doughnuts dipped in sweet vanilla glaze all made in front of your eyes. Take my money!

Dole Soft Serve (located on Coliseum Drive) introduces its new Tajin Twist Sundae. The cool treat is available in pineapple, strawberry, or a swirl and topped with a combination of chili lime Tajin™ seasoning and Chamoy Mega sauce for some sweet and spicy flavors.

Kona Ice (located on First Ave.) will give customers the freedom to invent your own flavors through 10 of its most popular flavors for its gourmet shaved ice experience.

Johnz Deli (in Cotton Bowl Plaza) brings the Big Apple to Big Tex. This new concept features the signature Pastrami sandwich, with generous portion of prime pastrami prepared in the traditional New York Deli method with the flair of a Texas smokehouse. It is then served on fresh-baked seedless rye bread with stone-grown mustard and a kosher pickle spear with a side of steak fries.

Pat’s Pizza and Subs (located on Coliseum Drive) will present its Mexican Street Corn pizza, a fusion of charred crust topped with chipotle mayo, yellow corn, chili powder, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Final course: But wait, there’s more new foods this year

The list of new foods this year is extensive and you’ll find a link to all of them in a bit. But first, these look like some standouts.

Beso de Angel (at Tony’s Taco Shop in the Tower Building and on Lonestar Blvd.) will have customers bite into a taco base made from a sugary fritter that’s generously filled with a family-secret sweet crema, strawberry preserves, a splash of heavenly whipped cream, cajeta (caramel), and sweet condensed milk. Each one is topped off with fresh slices of strawberries.

Cheeseception (at Stay Cheesy in the Tower Building) is a sandwich inside of a sandwich. Savory mushrooms, crisp arugula and prosciutto with melted sweet and smoky cheeses, all in between classic grilled cheeses.

Fat Bacon Pickle Fries (at Magnolia Beer Garden in Big Tex Circle and First Ave.) are slivers of dill pickles battered, fried and then lightly dusted in a spicy ranch pepper seasoning. Lastly, they are ladled with a blend of queso and then topped with thick-cut maple caramelized bacon chunks, sour cream, jalapeños, and chives for an explosion of flavor, because, you know, State Fair!

For a full list of new foods, click here. Happy State Fair Day!

–Rich Lopez