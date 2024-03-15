Tasty Notes has a new name with Foodie Fridays serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Hattie B’s to open in Oak Lawn

Hot chicken eatery Hattie B’s will open a second Dallas location in Oak Lawn, previous home to Lucky’s Hot Chicken and a former Einstein’s Bros. Bagel shop.

“Dallas has been great to us since opening here two years ago, and now we’re excited to bring Hattie B’s to Oak Lawn later this year,” Nick Bishop, Jr., co-founder of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, said in a press release. “We’re focused on growing in Texas, and this is the next step as we plant our roots further in the state.”

The stand-alone location in Oak Lawn, originally built as an IHOP restaurant, features the A-frame pitched roof and is 3,662 square feet.

Hattie B’s will keep the interior footprint and general floor plan while making significant changes to the overall design. The ceiling will be opened to expose the rafters, for example, and a separate entrance will be created for to-go and delivery pick-ups.

The renovated space will seat 75 in the dining room and feature an outdoor dining area that seats 54 guests.

“We loved the building from the jump and decent parking on-site is a huge plus,” Bishop said.

The menu will be the same as all Hattie B’s locations featuring hot chicken—bone-in, tenders and a sandwich—with varying levels of heat from Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, damn hot to the daredevil’s dream, Shut the Cluck Up. Scratch-made Southern sides and desserts, cocktails and ice-cold beers will also be offered.

Powell of Nashville is the architecture firm handling the project. Hattie B’s in Oak Lawn is slated to open Fall 2024.

Crafted cocktail to raise funds for Dallas Theater Center

In support of Dallas Theater Center: CENTERSTAGE 40 Gala, Monarch Dallas and Kessaku inside The Thompson Hotel have created a specialty cocktail called “The Hamilton” that is available now through May 1.

Created in honor of this year’s Dallas Theater Center Gala Chair, Hamilton A Sneed, the libation can be made with Grey Goose or Bombay Sapphire and includes Cherry Heering, a blu-raspberry house made cordial, lemon juice, Fever Tree Club Soda and is garnished with a lemon twist and mint bush.

The Thompson Hotel is located at 1401 Elm St. where Monarch is located on the 49th floor and Kessaku is located on the 50th floor.

Another Easter brunch destination

Open Palette, inside Sheraton Dallas, is hosting an Easter’s Brunch Buffet from 11-2. The price is $70 plus tax and gratuity for adults, $29 for kids under 12 years old.

The buffet features different stations including:

Starters including peel ‘n eat shrimp, local cheese table, charcuterie table, and pasta primavera

Salads

Traditional breakfast items

Made-to-order omelet station

Butcher station featuring Mesquite Smoked Prime Rib, Honey Lavender Chicken and Mustard Dill Crusted Salmon

Dessert station with carrot cupcakes, milk chocolate cream puffs, blackberry white chocolate tarts, lavender macarons, and pink guava cheesecake

Drinks include $1 Mimosas, and $10 Bloody Marys and Peach Bellinis

Reservations can be made by calling Open Palette at 469-371-1486, or by booking via OpenTable.

Barrel & Bones to offer March Madness game day specials

Craft barbecue restaurant Barrel & Bones will celebrate March Madness throughout the tournament’s run. On game days, Barrel & Bones will offer the following:

$3 Wells

$15 domestic buckets

$20 import buckets

½ price appetizers, including the Texas Twinkies, pictured.

Catch the game at any of Barrel & Bones’ four North Texas locations on NCAA Men’s Basketball game days March 17-April 8. Offers are good all day for dine-in guests.

Where we ate: Cuates Kitchen

This week, some of us DV staffers had a lunch meeting at Cuates Kitchen. The quaint Veracruz cuisine restaurant is located on Fairmount in a charming old house. We started with some loaded nachos that were beautifully drenched in queso and each of us ordered taco plates. Among our selections were shrimp, barbacoa, fish. You can either order three taco plates or two tacos with rice and beans. Both the rice and beans were light with the former being fluffy like a cloud.

The menu consists of tacos, tortas, appetizers and breakfast and brunch items served in the morning.

The deets: Cuartes Kitchen, 3811 Fairmount St. Hours: Monday Closed; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. CuartesKitchen.com.

Photos by Chad Mantooth/DV.