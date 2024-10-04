DIFFA Dallas and Michelin Star Chef John Tesar of Knife (and Top Chef fame) will host the 15th annual Burgers + Burgundy event on Oct. 10. The event will feature celebrity chefs showcasing their takes on the perfect slider. Of course, those will be expertly paired with a fine wine. The culinary event will be held at The Village Dallas on the Glen Lawn serving up an outdoor setting for foodies, philanthropists and advocates.

Chef John Tesar, a longtime supporter of the event will serve his Ozersky Burger, a tribute to the late food writer and his close friend, John Ozersky. The classic cheeseburger is famous for its four straightforward components: a 44 Farms beef patty, thinly sliced red onions, a slice of American cheese and a soft white bun.

“I’m proud to have been part of Burgers + Burgundy since its inaugural year,” Tesar said in a press release. “It’s incredible to see how this event has grown over the past 15 years, not just in size but in the impact we’re making for a cause that means so much to us all. Every year, incredible chefs from around the city come together to put their own spin on America’s favorite food, the hamburger, all to benefit this amazing cause. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve this year!”

Other chefs appearing at the event include: Andrew Cardillo (Sheraton Hotel), Aubrey Murphy (SER Steak +Spirits), Eduardo Osorio (Meridian at The Village), Jacob Williamson (The Saint), Jon Stevens (Stock and Barrel), Roman Murphy (Perch Bistro and Bar) and Ryan Carbery (NIKKI Greek Bistro).

This year’s Style Council and the theme of the 2025 House of DIFFA will be announced at Burgers + Burgundy. The event is chaired by Rhiannon Bolen, Brandon Bell and Jonathan Flores.

“Burgers and Burgundy is the marquee culinary fall event presented by DIFFA. What started as a small gathering years ago by celebrity Chef Tesar has evolved into a truly unique experience for Dallas” Bolen mentioned. “Not only are you helping to support local service organizations that provide support for individuals living with AIDS, facing homelessness or housing and food insecurity, and those that provide education and care – but you can have a fun night with friends tasting the very best burgers in Dallas!”

The event not only celebrates food and drink but contributes directly to the life-saving efforts of DIFFA Dallas and its AIDS service organization beneficiaries.

The event also features a high-end raffle of luxurious prizes and experiences, each valued at more than $1000. Among the offerings are an Experience Dinner for four at Knife Steakhouse, complete with a premium wine pairing, an experience donated from The Village Dallas, a week trip to Cabo, a private wine tasting and more.

Raffle tickets are priced at $60 each, with a special offer of two tickets for $100. Guests can also participate in the blind wine pull for $25 and walk away with a fabulous bottle of wine to take home.

Individual tickets come in general and VIP options with perks for the latter. Tickets are available here.

–Rich Lopez