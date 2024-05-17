Foodie Fridays is serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

These restaurant deals can up your dinner game for date nights, friends night out or even a solo dining experience

These four restaurants offer value-based menus and dinner specials throughout the week that will impress anybody. Make your reservations now for some of these delicious-sounding bites.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge offers a $50 per person prix-fixe dinner menu Wednesday through Sunday, perfect for a date night with a special someone or just a night out with friends. This value-based menu includes a Flaming Watermelon Shot to welcome guests and kick off the evening, and a three-course dinner inclusive of an appetizer, entree and dessert. The three-course menu includes the following dishes: First Course (Choice of:) Queso Fundido with roasted poblanos, chorizo and pickled onions Shaved Brussel Salad with chili mangos, peanuts and white balsamic vinaigrette

Second Course (Choice of:) El Jefe’s Pollo made with grilled chicken, grilled poblano and cheese Pastor Pork Chop with crispy hibiscus rice and pico piña Seafood Poblano made with lobster, shrimp, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce and crispy onions

Third Course Tres Leches with vanilla chiffon, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries and toasted meringue

Steak Night at Kona Grill is a bargain for only $39 per person. Got plans, but hungry as well? The following can be served within 60 minutes daily from 2 p.m.-close. Steak Night includes steak, salad, dessert, and one glass of bubbles or house chardonnay, riesling or pinot noir. Dishes include: Starter Half House Field Salad with field greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, garlic croutons, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and onion-soy vinaigrette

Main Course New York Strip (6 oz) with lobster butter and crispy garlic fingerlings (upgrade to 6 oz filet for an additional $9.99) Steak can be substituted for Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon or Lemon Garlic Penne for no extra cost

Dessert New York Cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce, graham cracker crumbs and fresh raspberries

For reservations or more information, click here. Make tonight steak night at STK. The ultimate steak dinner is only $69 per person every Sunday-Thursday and features starters, steak or an entree, sides dessert and wine or bubbles for parties of two. The menu includes the following: Starters (Choice of two:) Lil’ Brgs (2) with wagyu beef and special sauce on a sesame seed bun Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail with four prawns, cocktail sauce and lemon Baby Gem Caesar with Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon black pepper emulsion and herb crouton

Entrées (Choice of two:) 6 oz Filet 14 oz NY Strip Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass with sautéed bok choy, ginger, crispy shallots and Thai basil Maple-rubbed salmon with pickled cherry tomatoes, piquillo broccolini and olive dressing Mushroom & Truffle Tagliatelle with pecorino, braised mushrooms and shaved black truffle 28 oz Dry-Aged Porter House (to share – additional $14.50 per person)

Sides (Choice of two:) Tater Tots Asparagus Mac & Cheese

Dessert (Choice of two:) Bag o’ Donuts with cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche, raspberry and chocolate Apple Pie with cinnamon crumble and maple crème fraîche

For reservations or more information, visit stksteakhouse.com. Celebrate the flavors of Latin American cuisine with Menu de la Familia at Te Deseo, available on Sundays. Guests can partake in unlimited Latin small plates for $39 per guest with influences from Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Puerto Rico. The fiesta includes sopes, tacos, anticuchos, ceviches, arepas and tostones. Pitchers of margaritas or sangria are available for an additional $20 per person. The Menu de la Familia must be enjoyed by the whole table in a two-hour time frame. For reservations or more information, click here. Dragon Ball fans should head to Kura Sushi stat

Kura Sushi USA Inc. has announced its newest Bikkura Pon collaboration with Dragon Ball Super! This special collection will be available while supplies last across all Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations from May 1 – June 30, offering guests an unforgettable eater-tainment experience featuring characters from the popular anime series. DFW locations can be found here.

Guests can indulge in this eater-tainment experience while collecting limited-edition keychains, can badges and more. For every 15 plates ordered, a surprise Dragon Ball Super prize will be dispensed through the innovative Bikkura Pon Prize System. This collection will only be available for a limited time, and we thought this would interest your audience.

Prize Collaboration Details:

The latest Bikkura Pon collection will include an assortment of limited-edition Bikkura Pon prizes, including unique acrylic stand keychains, foam sticker sets and enamel pins featuring fan-favorite characters from the Dragon Ball Super universe

Guests will receive a single free randomized Dragon Ball Super x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize with every 15 plates enjoyed

Guests can also order their choice of prize via the Express Belt from the table tablet or add their choice of prize to a Pickup or Delivery order using the Kura Sushi Rewards app or visiting order.kurasushi.com

This collaboration is a limited-time event, designed to bring a glimpse of Dragon Ball Super to sushi lovers and anime fans alike

The collection also extends to a special offer for Kura Sushi Rewards Members, who can receive ONE Graphic Tee for every $70.00 spent (before coupon, tax, and tip) from June 5-9, 2024, while supplies last.

Learn more here.

The Colony’s Barrel & Bones to host Natterjack Whiskey Dinner

Take a food journey that combines smokehouse flavors and premium whiskey at Barrel & Bones in The Colony partners with Natterjack Irish Whiskey to host a one-of-a-kind dinner at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10.

Natterjack Irish Whiskey is triple distilled and carefully crafted using Irish and American techniques, coming in at 40 percent ABV. Natterjack Irish Whiskey-Cask Strength is bottled from virgin American oak casks and is considered the truest expression of the brand’s whiskey, coming in at 63 percent ABV.

First Course

Crab Meat Brioche with a Meyer Lemon Drop

Butter-poached crab meat, green onion coulis, lemon crème fraiche-stuffed brioche

Natterjack Irish Whiskey, Meyer lemon oleo-saccharum, vanilla simple, honey crystals

Second Course

Sweet Corn Gazpacho with Natterjack Irish Whiskey

Smoked corn fume, quesillo orange requeson, candied bacon, corn crisp, hoja santa oil

Natterjack Irish Whiskey

Third Course

Char Siu BBQ Pork with a Black Manhattan

Smoked pork shoulder basted with five-spice glaze, lemongrass rice, charred bok choy, green onion cake

Natterjack Irish Whiskey, Averna Amaro, bitters, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherry

Fourth Course

The Apple Finale with Natterjack Cask Strength

Green apples, cinnamon, spiced cake, white chocolate mousse, Captain Crunch Dirt, bourbon caramel

Natterjack Cask Strength

Tickets for the Natterjack Irish Whiskey dinner are $65 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased here.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill to host Gerard Bertrand wine dinner on Monday

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill in Plano’s LakeSide Market is partnering with Gérard Bertrand Winery for an opulent five-course dinner at the restaurant on Monday, May 20. Chef Ryan Oruch and team have prepared an outstanding menu featuring Tuna au Poivre and Herb Crusted Lamb Chops, with Fig Clafoutis for dessert. A representative from Gérard Bertrand Winery will be on hand to discuss the paired wines.

This five-course dinner will be served at 7 p.m. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. Seating is very limited for this event, and reservations and can be made here. The event is $125 per person excluding tax and gratuity.

Fried Oyster Nacho

With pickled pico, lime cilantro aioli

Served with Picpoul de Pinet

Jumbo Lump Crab

With arugula, grapefruit, fennel, fried goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Served with Domaine de l’Aigle Chardonnay

Tuna Au Poivre

With potato gallette, haricots verts, blackberry compote

Served with Château L’Hospitalet Rouge

Herb Crusted Lamb Chops

With creamed spinach, horseradish gremolata, mint foam

Served with Cigalus Rouge

Fig Clafoutis

Served with an Orange Gold Spritzer

–Compiled by Rich Lopez