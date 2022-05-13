Bring Your Own Brigade

EarthX Film Fest explores a cinematic look on the environment

From Staff Reports

The 2022 EarthX Film Festival 2022 continues its run in the Dallas Arts District this weekend with films, art and performances. With the theme of “A Celebration of the Outdoors,” the festival’s mission to highlight films and emerging media that celebrate nature and outdoor adventure stories exploring the environment, conservation, climate change and science while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet.

Screenings are being held across five venues through Sunday, with a lineup of more than 75 feature-length and short films.

“We’re thrilled to present films this year that showcase our amazing planet and the people dedicated to making a difference,” said Michael Fletcher, CEO of EarthX. “It’s always been our vision to create a world-class event that celebrates the spirit of

Texas and welcomes global citizens to experience the rich arts culture in Dallas.

“We’re pleased to welcome Curiosity as our presenting sponsor,” Fletcher continued. “They share our vision in the power of storytelling to change the world, and we’re grateful for their continued support.”

There is a Texas focus in some of the films in this year’s festival.

The spotlight was definitely on Texas in the festival’s opening night offering, Deep in the Heart by Ben Masters. Narrated by Matthew McConaughey, the film celebrates Texas’ landscapes and wildlife filmed over the course of two years.

Other Tex-centric films include Battle for the Heart of Texas about property rights, When It’s Good, It’s Good about West Texas oil-drilling, and Slim Pickins by REI about outdoor culture.

Films are screened in Strauss Square, in Moody Hall, the Wyly Studio Theater, Hamon Hall inside the Winspear and Hall Arts.

Select films featured in this year’s festival include the following:

Friday

• 4:45 p.m. Slim Pickins, Learning to Drown, Reel Rock: Black Ice at the Wyly Studio Theater.

• 7 p.m. Music by Emily Scott Robinson; short film Nuisance Bear, and feature film Fire of Love at Moody Hall.

• 7:45 p.m. short film Eric and the Bees; feature Bastards’ Road at Hall Arts.

Saturday

• 10 a.m. Free to the public. Shorts When it Comes from the Earth and Mother of the Sea; feature film Ferngully: The Last Rainforest in Strauss Square.

• 4 p.m. Short Rebirth of a Reef; feature film Newtok.

• 4:30 p.m. Shorts Block and Unexpected Conservation at Hall Arts.

• 7:30 p.m. Short film Mission Mountain; feature film We Feed People, directed by Ron Howard, at Moody Hall.

• 1:30 p.m. Short film California Natural; feature To the End at Hall Arts.

• 5:45 p.m. Music by Jamestown Revival at Strauss Square.

• 6:30 p.m. Short film Mylo and closing feature The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez at Strauss Square.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit EarthXFilmFestival.org.