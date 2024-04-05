Jack in the Box’s egg rolls

Thanks to growing up with a chef for a dad as well as watching the Food Network and obsessively collecting cookbooks that I’ll never create dishes from, I am somewhat obsessed with food. Now whether I’m a bona fide foodie or not is yet to be determined — mostly because, while I can be open to all kinds of foods, I can also eat like trash.

And that’s led me to these food finds which, in their own way, do the Lord’s work.

These aren’t meals but instead a version of fried or carb-loaded meal replacement snacks. These sodium-filled bites can carry me over to a proper meal.

Each one, though, is surprisingly delicious, which caught me unawares from that very first bite. Pretty sure it’s the same feeling people get when they are proposed to. I may have cried, put both hands to my mouth and lost my breath as these foods swept me off my feet.

Now I’m happily involved in a polyamourous relationship with the following. I hope you may give them a shot yourself.

(Also, please don’t tell my trainer about this article. I try to keep it a secret why I’m still a chonk under his watch.)

Jack in the Box’s egg rolls: Dear f*cking god, these egg rolls are so damn delicious. I never would have considered ordering these until a friend highly recommended them. And now, I will perpetuate the gospel of these drive-thru delicacies. The crunch alone is worth the calories, but the sweet-and-sour dipping sauce finishes off the rolls with a beautifully tangy exclamation mark.

Made with pork, cabbage, celery and other ingredients I had no idea about and justly ignored, JitB offers these thick and girthy rolls as a single item or a throuple, with the latter easily serving as a whole meal. If you miss out on the sauce, no worry as it stands alone with a mouthful of flavor.

I implore everyone (who eats meat) to try these once. If I was put on this earth for nothing else, it was to spread the scrumptious glory of JitB’s egg rolls.

Village Baking Company’s pretzel croissant: The violence I would do if I never had another one of these! Forget those viral croissant cookies or cronuts, this is the perfect marriage of the French flaky pastry with the salty bite of a pretzel.

The humongous croissant is certainly a two-hander. The outside is just firm enough from the inlay of pretzel, but the inside is an oasis of buttery layers. The result is like crack, and the addiction is real. The slight crackle from the bite into the soft interior pairs up so beautifully it will instantly change your mind had you thought about sharing this massive treat.

Costco’s hot dog: I know, I know. The Costco hot dog $1.50 deal with a soda is legendary. And yes, it’s just a hot dog. But for a chain, it is pretty damned satisfying.

The flimsy sesame seed bun almost melts around the well-endowed frankfurter that is way too big for the bread. After trying the all-beef frank, you’ll toss out any notion of ever having Oscar Meyer again, considering its flavor profile that belies the salty, boiled prep.

Don’t let the generic appearance fool you. Whatever Costco is doing with their wieners, it’s a win for your mouth. And don’t skimp on the mustard!

If you need a bit more sustenance, my honorable mention from Costco is its new double chocolate chunk cookie that will make you forget about every cookie you’ve ever had before in your life — including Grandma’s.

Salad and Go’s Thai wrap: OK, I try not to always eat like a garbage monkey. Across the street from my gym is a Raising Cane’s, a Jack in the Box (see above), Rosa’s and Burger King. So the temptation to grab something post-workout that’s fried and fatty is high. But nestled among those is this drive-thru salad stop, and my arteries are thankful for it.

What makes Salad and Go a great spot is its small menu. I don’t need all those decisions to make when I’m flustered from a big sweat. I just wanna grab and eat, and the option to turn everything into a wrap is a winner. And the Thai salad wrap with roasted chicken has won my heart.

The salad itself is crisp with fresh veggies bright with color. The staff adds the roast chicken (or tofu if preferred) and then stuffs the large (slightly chewy) tortilla with red peppers, carrots, cucumbers and red cabbage.

Veggies and chicken in a tortilla may sound straightforward, and a bit dry. And it is. But it’s the Thai peanut dressing that drives this home. Grab that thick burrito-looking wrap by both hands and take the first bite. Then you open the sauce packet and drizzle that onto every bite after. You can let it trickle down, but a squirt on top at each bite is where the magic happens. Of these, this is most definitely a meal and one to not feel guilty about.

Kalachandji’s cinnamon raisin bread: Dallas’ longest serving vegetarian restaurant is the definition of a hidden gem. Tucked away in an East Dallas neighborhood and located in a Hare Krishna temple, the restaurant features an Indian buffet for lunch and dinner with gorgeous dining areas indoors and out. The space is lovely, and the food is hardy, offering a playground for your taste buds.

The restaurant does have other dessert options, but seriously, just settle on its homemade cinnamon raisin bread. It’s there for the grabbing among the buffet items, and it’s a challenge to not go back for more and more and more — or just grab it all at once (but sharing is probably a nice thing to do in the temple)!

Made of what seems to be a wheat bread, the swirled-in cinnamon and raisin spread is truly joy baked into a loaf. And the place being what it is, all the food really is made and served with love, But you might love this sweet treat the most.