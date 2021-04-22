Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch this week announced its 2021 season during the Dream Big Virtual Gala on April 18, including plans to host performances at both indoor and outdoor venues this year.

The theater’s season of musical productions includes Cotton Patch Gospel, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, In the Heights, Bright Star Concert Version, Legally Blonde and Elf The Musical!

The theater also announced more information about The Firehouse Theatre University, an expanded education initiative, led by Broadway’s Ashley Kate Adams that will include Godspell JR as the Firehouse JR production this summer.

The 2021 season will be produced in accordance with the theater’s Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and city and county health and public safety authorities.

Executive Director David Moore said, “With the help of generous donations and a variety of support grants, our theater has made quite a transformation in preparation for this new season. In addition to our safety measures, we’ve added new chairs, outdoor socially distanced patio seating, new sound and lighting equipment and a beautiful mural on the west side of the theater commissioned by the city of Farmers Branch Arts and Culture Committee.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has made re-opening a reality,” Moore added.

Board Chair Julie Bonneau added, “On behalf of the board of directors and production committee, I’m so excited to see a season of creative and diverse stories. Along with welcoming back familiar faces, we are thrilled to introduce new powerful talent from New York and Chicago right here in DFW.”

All remaining creative roles — including tentative directors, music directors and choreographers — will be announced in the coming weeks. Virtual audition information will also be posted soon on Firehouse’s website and Facebook page.