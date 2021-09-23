At least six firetrucks and two ambulances responded to a house fire on the corner of Fairmount Street and Wycliff Avenue at about 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 23). According to one firefighter who was wiping smoke from his eyes, no one was injured.

The house is the only stand-alone property left on the street that a few years ago was lined with single family houses.

Heavy smoke poured from the building, but firefighters seem to have saved the building from heavy fire damage.

— David Taffet