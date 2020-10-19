UPDATE: Dr. Troy Sebo with Cedar Springs Chiropractic said this morning around 10:15 that he has not yet spoken with anyone from Dallas Fire Rescue about the fire and has no idea what caused the blaze. He said that the back part of the building is “pretty much toast” and that the rest of the offices suffered significant water damage.

Cedar Springs Chiropractic remains closed, although you can reach someone on staff by calling 214-528-1900. Dr. Sebo said they are working now on a plan to be able to continue serving patients, but nothing is in place yet.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL POST: We don’t have much information yet, but there was a fire around midnight Sunday, Oct. 18, at the offices of Cedar Springs Chiropractic, 4245 Cedar Springs Road.

Gabriel Torres, who lives about a block away at 4123 Cedar Springs Road (the former ilume), said he heard a loud bang about 15 to 20 minutes before coming across fire at Dr. Tutt’s office. Torres provided Dallas Voice with the video below.

We have reached out to Dallas Fire and Rescue and to Dr. Troy for more information. We will update this post when information becomes available.

— Tammye Nash

Photos of the fire (Linda Depriter/Dallas Voice)