In the wake of new regulations enacted Monday by officials with the city of Dallas and Dallas County, and today by Harris county officials, that include ordering bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues to close and restaurants to suspend dine-in service, and new regulations enacted by city of Fort Worth officials Monday that limit occupancy in public venues, those in the service and hospitality industries — including, of course, many LGBTQ people — are facing frightening economic situations.

Yesterday, we posted the link to USBG National Charity Foundation, which has established a COVID-19 Relief Campaign and a Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

Today, we want to share the link for the COVID-19 Trans/Queer Relief Form. This is an effort undertaken by the folks at What Trans Looks Like to try and identify members of our Rainbow Family who are in need due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and to identify resources available to those folks and then link the two together.

Remember, people who need help AND people who can offer help are asked to complete the form. Go here to check it out.