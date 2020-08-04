Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 382 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Aug. 3. That’s the lowest number of new cases in the county in six weeks. Two weeks ago, the daily number of new cases was over 1,000 in Dallas County.

The total number of cases in the county is 51,490 and total deaths, including three new deaths reported yesterday, stand at 691.

Jenkins was optimistic that social distancing and wearing masks was working in North Texas.

“Today’s number is the lowest in 6 weeks and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

New cases continue to rise in other parts of the state.

— David Taffet