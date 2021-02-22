President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Texas last Friday, Feb. 19, in the wake of the devastating winter storm that left people without power for days. Some are still without safe drinking water and some are still without any water at all.

The president’s disaster declaration means that Texans within the designated disaster areas are eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Area (FEMA).

For details on what assistance is available, who is eligible and more, visit the FEMA website here. The site also debunks a number of common rumors circulating about what the agency is and is not doing. So check it out to make sure you are basing your decisions on accurate information.

For more localized information, visit FEMA’s Texas page here.

— Tammye Nash