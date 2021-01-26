The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting HIV medication. Cabenuva is a monthly shot that replaces daily pills to control the HIV virus from replicating, according to Associated Press.

Cabenuva is a two-drug cocktail of cabotegravir, a new drug from Viiv, and rilpivirine, sold as Edurant by Janssen. The injection medication is approved for adults who have their disease well controlled and aren’t resistant to the two drugs used.

Before switching to shots, someone with HIV would take the pill versions of the two drugs for a month. The first injection would be a higher dose than the monthly maintenance doses. The cost is $5,940 for the first dose and $3,960 for subsequent doses. How much you’ll pay depends upon insurance.

ViiV is also working with the FDA to get its new drug approved for PrEP. Studies found that a shot of cabotegravir once every two months works better than a daily Truvada pill for preventing infection.

