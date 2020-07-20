A study at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center and Hebrew University in Jerusalem have found that the FDA-approved drug Tricor could clear the lungs of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 within five days, according to the Jerusalem Post. Tricor helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

The researchers have found that novel coronavirus prevents the body from burning carbohydrates routinely. That results in fat accumulating in the lungs. The virus needs those fat cells to reproduce. Tricor caused the cells in the lungs to start burning fat and the virus stopped reproducing.

Tricor belongs to a class of drugs called fibrates that reduce fatty acid in the blood. People with liver disease or gall bladder disease are warned not to take the drug on a regular basis, but tests indicated the drug would be needed for less than a week to treat COVID-19.

The study is advancing to the next level of clinical trials, since the drug is already proven safe.

— David Taffet