Farmers Branch issued a Pride proclamation on Tuesday evening in council chambers at Farmers Branch City Hall.

Information was circulated through private social media networks, but was not released publicly to prevent protesters from disrupting the ceremony.

People who attended were encouraged to wear rainbow colors and equality t-shirts. They were warned not to engage with any protesters who might appear.

“Do not give potential instigators the satisfaction of viral clips and the opportunity to weaponize your words and actions, no matter how well-intended, against our LGBTQIA+ community,” Pride Frisco wrote in its social media invitation to the event.

This is the second year that Farmers Branch issued a Pride proclamation. The proclamation is below

— David Taffet