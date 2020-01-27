Betty Neal, Michael Lybarger, Howard Okon and Magnum Dallas are coming together to host “Cher’s Gypsies: A Farewell Tribute to Sweet Savage,” on Monday, Feb. 10, at Magnum Dallas, 1820 W. Mockingbird, Ste. 10.

Sweet Savage of San Antonio, aka Freddie Cortez, was a legendary drag icon in Texas. She passed away last week (Tuesday, Jan. 21) following a lengthy illness. Sweet Savage was known throughout her more-than-30-year career in drag for her impersonations of Cher.

Cher’s Gypsies begins with a buffet meal at 6:30 p.m,. Show time is 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted to help pay for Sweet Savage’s final expenses.

The show will be emceed by Bubbalicious and Kelexis Davenport, and will feature performances by Shae Shae Lareese, Layla Larue, Sasha Andrews, Tommie Ross, Kennedy Davenport and more performers from across the nation.