Family Equality offers LGBTQ families a getaway to Provincetown

From Staff Reports

For those families looking for a last-minute getaway before it’s time to start gearing up for the next school year, Family Equality’s annual Family Week in Provincetown, Mass., starts Saturday, July 22 and runs through July 29.

Family Week offers daily events focused on LGBTQ families, with opportunities to build community and get informed on issues facing our families today. Each day offers programming options geared toward individual age groups, including many signature Family Week events and activities designed for everyone.

COLAGE will also be offering limited programming for youth ages 8-18.

Events for Family Week 2023 include the Beach Bash, with hundreds of families gathering on the beach for an evening of sand, sun and celebration; an outdoor screening of The Lego Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery; gatherings and get-togethers for BIPOC parents, multi-racial families, self-identified moms and dads, trans and non-binary parents and more; drag shows, story times and brunches; panels on topics including “Queer Leaders and Parenting” and “Back to School Policy Q&A; daily Littles Gatherings and more.

The average cost to attend Family Week is $160 per person, but because Family Equality knows some families have significantly less to spend on travel, housing and other essentials during their visit to Provincetown, families are invited to pay registration costs at the amount they are able to pay.

Those with the resources to do so are encouraged to offer increased registration fees to help offset the costs for those with fewer financial resources.

All registration fees are tax-deductible, and receipts will be provided. Register at Donate.FamilyEquality.org/Event/Family-Week-2023/e473352. More information available at FamilyEquality.org.