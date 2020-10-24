Dallas resident James Alan White has been missing since Thursday morning, Oct. 22, and family and friends are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

White and his husband, Rusty Jenkins, both left their home at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, driving separate cars and going to separate gyms. White was last seen checking into the LA Fitness City Place, 2690 N. Haskell Ave., at about 5 a.m. A family friend said the manager at the gym allowed family to look at video footage from a security camera, and while there was no clear picture of White, it is believed he left the gym around 6 a.m.

White, an executive with KPMG International, works from home and was scheduled to participate in a conference call from home at 7:30 a.m. He did not make that call. In fact, it appears he did not return home after leaving the gym.

White was driving a black Porsche Macan, dealer plates 8F4792, a loaner car from Park Place Motors. A family friend said the dealership has not been able to trace the call.

Jenkins filed a missing person report, #188623-2020, around 11 a.m. on Thursday with Dallas police Detective Carrington.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alan White is asked to contact the Missing Person Squad at 214-671-4268 and talk to the detective assigned the case.

— Tammye Nash