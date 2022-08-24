Navigating fame and mental health is not always an easy path, but for Real Housewives of Dallas alum LeeAnne Locken, finding strength is a non-negotiable priority. Brian and Colman sit down with LeeAnne as she spills the tea on spreading hope and positivity in spite of how others see you.

LeeAnne has an international television career as a tv host, actress and reality tv star. She has been featured in numerous national magazines, such as People, US Weekly, OK Magazine and Page Six and on several national and international tv shows, including TMZ, Extra, E! News and UK Daily Mail TV. She has a huge U.S., U.K. and A.U. following having been the breakout star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas and TV Land’s She’s Got The Look.

LeeAnne shares her love for travel, fashion and a healthy lifestyle to her over 1 million followers on her Instagram. She is huge advocate for mental health, animals, child abuse awareness, domestic violence awareness and the LGBTQ community. Her audience loves what she stands for and how she lives her life as an example for good!