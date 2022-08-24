LeeAnne has an international television career as a tv host, actress and reality tv star. She has been featured in numerous national magazines, such as People, US Weekly, OK Magazine and Page Six and on several national and international tv shows, including TMZ, Extra, E! News and UK Daily Mail TV. She has a huge U.S., U.K. and A.U. following having been the breakout star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas and TV Land’s She’s Got The Look.
LeeAnne shares her love for travel, fashion and a healthy lifestyle to her over 1 million followers on her Instagram. She is huge advocate for mental health, animals, child abuse awareness, domestic violence awareness and the LGBTQ community. Her audience loves what she stands for and how she lives her life as an example for good!