Coming out is not a one time thing and can be tricky when navigating our professional lives. Brian and Colman sit down with on-air personality and producer Regina Lyn to discuss embracing her identity without labels in a world that continues to try to put us in boxes.

Regina Lyn joined the Black Tie Dinner board in Dec of 2019, first serving on the Community Relations Committee. She chaired the committee in 2021 and is now the Jr. co-chair of Black Tie Dinner. In addition to her volunteer role with Black Tie Dinner, Regina works full-time in Sports Entertainment, having cut her teeth in Minor League Baseball as an on-field host, eventually becoming the VP of Game Entertainment, and is currently the Director of Strategic Accounts for Versus Systems. She is also a brand ambassador, freelance producer, and on-camera talent. Regina hosted Riders Insider on FSSW, has been on the Dallas Cowboys Production team for 10 years, is the in-house show Producer for the brand new Major League Rugby team, the Dallas Jackals, and is the Senior Correspondent for the Dallas Voice.