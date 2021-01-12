Letter Sent to:
Governor Greg Abbott
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick
Attorney General Ken Paxton
January 11, 2021
As faith leaders in Texas, we are dismayed by your failure to object to President Donald Trump’s visit this week, where he will speak in public for the first time since he incited the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday [Jan. 6].
The border wall that he is coming to brag about was built with over 10.5 billion dollars, dollars he extracted from the budget of our military. He took that money when the democratically elected Congress did not agree that building a wall was a responsible way to spend government funds.
We now know that the current President is not a defender of Democracy, he is not a patriot, and he has no regard for the health or wellbeing of Americans. Last week he called for action that led to the death of at least 6 Americans and serious injuries sustained by dozens more, including over 50 police officers. His very presence has become a symbol of insurrection and lawlessness.
Yet you, State leaders who are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of all those who live in Texas, have not condemned President Trump, nor have you opposed his appearance in our state, an appearance that can easily lead to more violence, injury and loss of life. Worse, you are acquiescing to his contentious visit at a time when our state health care system is overwhelmed by the tragic spread of COVID-19 and should not be further stressed.
We urge you to go on record to oppose this visit as guardians of health and safety for your electorate. Your most important task right now is to protect life at this tumultuous time in our nation’s history.
Sincerely,
Rev. Laurie Anderson, Senior Minister, Midway Hills Christian Church, Dallas
Dr. Zafar Anjum, Imam, Islamic Association of the Colony
Azhar Azeez, Past President, Islamic Society of North America and North Texas Islamic Council, Plano
Rev. Holly G. Bandel, Associate Minister, First United Methodist Church, Dallas
Organizations:
• Faith Commons
• Faith Forward Dallas at Thanksgiving Square
• Faith In Texas
• Texas Poor People’s Campaign