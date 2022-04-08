Scarborough Ren Fest features nosh fit for kings and queens

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

The time is now to don that 16th century gay apparel. The Scarborough Renaissance Festival opens Saturday, April 9, for its 41st season. Get Tudor-ed on British history with knighting ceremonies, combat jousting, theatrical performances and more.

Perhaps most importantly, go on an empty stomach.

Here is a casual guide to this year’s food and drink portion for food fans of all types of flavors:

Festival fans know of its signature foods — the giant smoked turkey legs, crab cakes, Scottish eggs. But the event also boasts the largest food-on-a-stick selection around, from meats to mac and cheese to key lime pie.

Beyond that, foodies can find quite a diverse experience of tastes throughout Scarborough, and this year, the fest features a new selection of foods, including wonton lotus bowls, Polish sausage sandwiches, loaded

totchos and the Royal Brownie Sundae.

Other new offerings include quesadillas, fruit hand pies, ribbon fries, fried jalapeno slices and Philly cheesesteaks, and the Original Lemon Chill is returning.

New foods aren’t all the palate can experience at Scarborough. This year, the festival features new beer and wine selections and will also introduce the Texas Mead Works with its balanced floral bouquet and a light honey finish.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open each weekend, Saturday and Sunday, through May 29, and on Memorial Day Monday, May 30. Each weekend will have a different theme and a variety of special events, with some food-centric days on the calendar.

The all-new Viking and Ale weekend happens April 23-24, featuring the Royal Ale Festival with tastings of eight new beer and ale varieties paired with sacks and even live entertainment. This is also the time to test out your gym workout routine with the weekend’s Stein Holding Competition. The event is $15 in addition to admission.

Debuting this season is Chocolate Sensations on Celebrating Chivalry Weekend, May 7-8. The festival invites couples to renew their vows and commitments and partake in chivalry lessons. But for chocoholics, Chocolate Sensations will offer a journey of discovery with an array of chocolate tastings paired with beer or wine.

Tickets are $20 in addition to admission.

Each weekend will host different beer and wine tastings and themes.

Wine fans can enjoy daily tastings at the Cat and Fiddle Vinery at 1 and 3 p.m. each day and beer tastings each day at noon and 3 p.m in the Village Green. The one-hour tastings are conducted by a certified specialists and includes a fruit and cheese plate and souvenir glass. Both are $35 per person for 21 and older. Advance reservations recommended due to limited seating.

The wine and beer themes this year include the following:

• April 9-10: Wines of Spain / Beers of Texas

• April 16-17: Wines of Italy / Beers of Belgium

• April 23-24: Wines of the New World / Blind Date

• April 30-May 1: Wines of Germany / Beers of Germany

• May 7-8: From Grape to Glass / Barley, Hops, and Yeast Oh My!

• May 14–15: Wines Down Under / Beers of the New World

• May 21-22: Wines of France / Beers of the Celtic Isles

• May 28-30: Flynn’s Favorites / Seamus Suggests

And if you just want to grab some bites and drinks without all the to-do, just hit up any of the five food courts throughout the site, Scarborough’s full-service restaurant, the bakery or the pasta shoppe. There is also one full bar and a dozen pubs and taverns on site.

In short, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has your taste buds covered.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs Saturday, April 9-Memorial Day at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com.