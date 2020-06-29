Equality Texas and Texas Pride Impact Funds today (Monday, June 29) announced the launch of the Queer Texas Crisis Fund, an effort to support organizations that are providing emergency relief to LGBTQ communities in response to the COVID-19 epidemic and/or are leading critical social justice work at the intersections of race and LGBTQ identities.

“Our goal is to raise at least $100,000 by Aug. 31 to support organizations across Texas,” explained Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez,. “Equality Texas recognizes that the existence of a thriving landscape of local/regional nonprofits that provide critical direct services to LGBTQ+ communities across Texas is necessary for the success of the LGBTQ movement in Texas. We need organizations to continue to survive, thrive and maintain their critical work. Their presence adds to an environment that will make change possible and sustainable. We have a platform to use to the benefit of our statewide community, and we will.”

TPIF’s Board President Ron Guillard added, “We’re overjoyed to partner with Equality Texas on Queer Texas Crisis Fund. The LGBTQ communities across Texas are experiencing hunger, homelessness, unemployment, racism, homophobia, transphobia and other challenges brought on and magnified, by the pandemic. Texas Pride Impact Funds is proud to bring to the equation grant-making processes for our ever-growing network of organizations from around our state that deliver vital work in urban centers and rural counties.

“We are excited to be part of an impassioned campaign that will result in another round of crisis funding to LGBTQ organizations around our state and honored to be working with the Equality Texas team,” Guillard continued.

Martinez and Guillard explained in a joint press release that “the pandemic and the continued fight for civil rights and racial justice has created an opportunity for larger organizations to step up and support smaller organizations providing direct service to LGBTQ people who are feeling the brunt of economic strife as a result of the economy and those who continue to experience pervasive indignities (lack of medical care, food insecurity, violence at the hands of law enforcement) due to systemic racism.”

The campaign to raise funds will go through Aug. 31st. To apply, 501c3 non-profit organizations will need to complete a brief survey expected to be released mid-July. Awards will be announced and distributed in early September.

For more information visit TPIF or Equality Texas online.

