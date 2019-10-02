Equality Texas released it scorecard for the 86th legislative session. The score reflects how lawmakers voted on issues of importance to the LGBT community.

No surprise that Reps. Julie Johnson, Jessica Gonzalez, Mary Gonzalez, Celia Israel and Erin Zwiener, who are the LGBT members of the legislature and founded the first LGBT Caucus in the Texas Legislature’s history, all scored A+.

Also scoring A+ were Rep. Rafael Anchia, who represents parts of Oak Lawn, Rep. Ana Maria Ramos, who represents parts of North Dallas, Michelle Beckley, Carrollton, and Rep. Chris Turner of Arlington. Allies Turner and Anchia are members of the LGBT Caucus.

Rep. Sarah Davis, who represents the Montrose area of Houston, was the only Republican to score an A+. Dallas County’s only two Republican representatives, Angie Chen and Morgan Meyer, each scored a D. Meyer’s district includes part of Oak Lawn.

Rep. Harold Dutton from Houston was the only Democrat to score an F.

Only four of the 31 senators scored an A+, while 19, including all Republicans except one, got an F. Sen. Royce West of Dallas scored an A. Eddie Lucio of Brownsville was the only Democrat to score an F. Republican Sen. Kel Seliger from Amarillo earned a B+.

The full scorecard can be found here.

— David Taffet