Equality Texas has released the names of its award recipients who will be honored at its sixth annual gala that will be held at the Hilton Auston on November 9.

Monica Roberts Trans Activist of the Year — Anandrea Molina

The Monica Roberts Trans Activist of the Year award recognizes steadfast dedication to reduce social isolation, stigma, and acts of injustice in LGBTQIA+ communities of color, in particular work to protect the rights of the transgender community in Texas.

Molina is the founder and executive director of Organización Latina de Trans en Texas, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring, protecting and defending the human rights of all trans, gender-nonconforming and LGBTQIA+ people in Texas. Since founding OLTT in 2015, she has turned her lived experience to fighting for justice, nurturing community and fostering a unified society where every person can be treated with respect and dignity.

Her work has earned recognition and awards from the city of Houston, the New York City Council, Cólectivo Intercultural Transgrediendo, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, La Escuela de Cambio Social y Educacion Popular, Houston Pride Festival/Festival de Orgullo, Houston Transgender Unity Committee and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus.

Business Champion — DOW

The Business Champion award honors a business operating in Texas that has dedicated core organizational values of kindness, respect, and equality; fostering a workplace culture where LGBTQ+ Texans are seen, welcomed, and respected.

Dow’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity plays a critical role in strengthening competitiveness and innovation. By building a diverse team and fostering inclusion, Dow enhances its ability to create innovative solutions and deliver long-term business success. Dow’s Employee Resource Groups remain a valuable platform for advancing inclusion and driving profitable growth.

Over the past 24 years, Dow’s LGBTQ+ ERG has grown to more than 6,500 members. Dow holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index and has been part of Texas Competes since its inception in 2015. Recognizing their steadfast support for the LGBTQ+ community, we honor Dow as our 2024 Business Champion.

Profile in Courage — Representative Jessica González

The Profile in Courage award goes to a person who has demonstrated uncommon courage and fearless activism in the fight against discrimination and the fight for equality, justice, and the rights of LGBTQ+ Texans.

State Representative González is a member of the Texas House of Representatives serving House District 104 in the Dallas area and has represented the district since being elected in 2019. She is one of the founding members and current Vice Chair of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus — a nonpartisan official legislative caucus dedicated to harnessing our collective power to defend the rights of LGBTQIA+ Texans and to achieve social justice and equity in our state.

Rep. González has dedicated her time in the Texas House to protecting the civil rights of LGBTQIA+ Texans, expanding voting rights, reforming our criminal justice system and increasing access to affordable housing.

Glen Maxey Lifetime Achievement — Val Benavidez

The Glen Maxey Lifetime Achievement award recognizes the outstanding leadership of an advocate who has worked and fought with unwavering determination and grit to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Texans.

Benavidez is the executive director of Texas Freedom Network, a statewide non-partisan, grassroots organization building an informed and effective movement working toward equality and social justice. Val has led the organization for 4 years, but prior to that, she served as TFN’s chief program officer and field director for almost 14 years.

As the proud daughter and granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, farm workers, railroad builders, and all-around rabble-rousers, Val knows that our communities harness so much strength to create our own futures. She also knows that the people in power in Texas do not reflect who we are, and it’s these values and passion that have driven Val’s work in progressive grassroots organizing for almost two decades.

— David Taffet