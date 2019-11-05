Equality Texas will mark its 30th birthday with a dinner and event honoring the legislative LGBT caucus and more on Nov. 16.

Honorees include the five founding members of the Texas LGBT Caucus and Legacy Award recipients Sen. Jose Rodriguez and Rep. Sinfronia Thompson. Both have been staunch supporters of the LGBT community and Thompson has carried numerous pro-LGBT bills in the Legislature for decades. Kimbery and Kai Shappley will be honored with the Glen Maxey Activism Award. Monica Roberts will receive the Transgender Activist Award.

Magnifico, a Queen tribute band will entertain. The cocktail reception and awards dinner take place at The AT&T Conference Center Zlotnik Family Ballroom, 1900 University Ave., Austin.

Equality Texas’ new CEO will be introduced at the dinner.

Tickets are $150 and available online.

— David Taffet