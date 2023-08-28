People Magazine is reporting that Sir Elton John is back home at his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France, today (Monday, Aug. 28) after being hospitalized overnight for observation following a fall there at his home on Sunday night, Aug. 27.

A representative for the 76-year-old legend — and LGBTQ icon — told People that Sir Elton was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco “as a precautionary measure,” and that after some check-ups, “he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Sir Elton had to reschedule part of his 2021 tour dates to this year and eventually underwent surgery in late September 2021 after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface,” leaving him in “considerable pain and discomfort.”

Sir Elton later said that the fall left him in constant pain, unable to move sideways and unable to get in and out of a car.

Read the full account in People here.

— Tammye Nash