You can now add talk show host and celebrilesbian Ellen DeGeneres to the ranks of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

DeGeneres announced the test results in a tweet this morning (Thursday, Dec. 10), noting that she is “feeling fine right now,” has notified everyone with whom she has been in contact and is following “all proper CDC guidelines.”

She ends the tweet by saying, “I’ll see you all after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

There’s no word yet on whether her wife, Portia de Rossi, has tested positive.

— Tammye Nash