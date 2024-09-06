2024 Kia EV6 GT: An all-electric, super-zippy, family-friendly performance car your Camaro-loving ancestors never imagined

In the way to the grocery store the other night, I was sitting at a red light in the 2024 Kia EV6 GT AWD. Opposite me was a ’69 Camaro — revving its engine, looking for a fight. As I sat in near silence listening to Aretha on the Meridian audio system, it occurred to me how utterly the Kia would dispense with that iconic Chevy.

But this EV has talents your gas-burning ancestors never imagined.

2024 Kia EV6 GT AWD

Five-passenger, AWD Crossover

Output: 576hp/545 lb.-ft.

Suspension f/r: Adap. Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 21-inch/21-inch alloy

Brakes f/r: regen disc/disc

Driving range: 218 miles

0-60 mph: 3.4s

Recharge (10-80 percent): 18m

Economy city/hwy: 88/77 mpg-e

Assembly: Hwasung, Korea

Base/as-tested price: $42,600/64,090

Likes

• Exotic styling

• Rapid acceleration

• Jetsons interior

Dislikes

• Short range

• Aspirational price

• No hands-off cruising

Kia would have you think of the EV6 as a crossover, but it’s more of an extended hatchback. It’s what the Brits would call a “shooting brake:” a sporty car with space for sporting endeavors.

But check its wide stance, angry headlamps and slashed lower facia. Bulging fenders surround fat, 21-inch wheels fronting lime green brake calipers. Our car wore Steel Matte paint, which lends a sinister look — like Bruce Wayne’s Batmobile. I especially like the barely sloping roof, gently kissed by the upturned rear pillar, and that wide, curvy rump with just a strip of LEDs arching over.

It looks like it rolled off an auto show turntable.

The artwork continues inside where twin 12.3-inch screens top the dash for gauges and infotainment and sueded sport seats with lime piping that are heated and ventilated. The flybridge console houses cupholders, rotating gear selector and wireless phone charger. It’s like commanding a spacious starship with a heated steering wheel.

Safety is highlighted by front/rear automatic braking, augmented reality head-up display and safe exit assist that prevents passengers from stepping into traffic.

You can even back it into your garage from the key fob, but driving is still your responsibility.

Giving me confidence against that rambunctious Camaro is an electric powertrain that conjures 576 horsepower and 545 lb.-ft. of torque — delivered instantly to pavement through dual-motor all-wheel-drive. It’ll demolish 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds … if you’re into those sorts of shenanigans.

But the EV6 also flaunts 88/77-MPGe city/highway and fast charges 10-80 percent in just 18 minutes. Range is terrible at 218 miles, but choosing the rear-drive economy package raises that to 310 miles. I’d argue any modern EV in the EV6’s price range should be comfortably over 300 miles.

You’ll definitely want to drive it beyond its range!

Energize the big pedal and it whooshes silently away. In Eco mode, it’s very happy slipping through city traffic, but click into Normal for making haste on the interstate with regenerative braking feeding batteries on off-ramps. Put it into Sport mode to waste classic muscle cars.

Adaptive cruise and lane centering steering calms long highway drives. The car weighs over two tons, but that road-absorbing weight is low down in the chassis, and the adaptive suspension tames rough pavement and grips corners with equal aplomb.

Don’t get indignant: I love classic muscle cars, especially Camaros. I own an old Corvette, and there’s little I enjoy more than revving its big V8 engine and shifting the manual transmission while eviscerating country two-lanes on the weekends.

But the EV6 GT is an entirely different cocktail. It can tenderly take kids to school or unleash Ares on wannabe muscle cars. It also rides comfortably and swallows bicycles whole.

It does everything well — except travel long distances without a charging station.

It’s not cheap, either. While the EV6 starts at a reasonable $42,600, our GT AWD eviscerated $64,090. Compare that to the Tesla Model Y, Chevy Blazer EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E and similar Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Storm forward!

Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.