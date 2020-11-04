UPDATE: AP has called California, Oregon and Washington for Biden. The electoral vote count is 209 for Biden and 112 for Trump. But Trump is leading in at least 8 states. UPDATE: Mondaire Jones, N.Y., and Ritchie Torres, N.Y., both won their congressional races and become the first Black openly LGBTQ people ever elected to the U.S. Congress. Vermont elected Taylor Small as its first transgender state legislator. Shevrin Jones won his race for the Florida state Senate and became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to the upper chamber. Sarah McBride won her race for the Delaware state Senate and become the first transgender state senator in the U.S. Kim Jackson won her race for the Georgia state Senate, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person elected to that chamber. UPDATE: In a state Senate race, Democrat Roland Gutierrez is leading Republican incumber Pete Flores by 21 points. The district runs from the south side of San Antonio into the valley. UPDATE: The Texas Tribune has Trump ahead 50.3-48.4 with 75.5 percent counted in the state. They have called the Texas Senate race for Sen. John Cornyn. In her race, Gina Ortiz is ahead with 54.5-42.5 5 of the vote and 54.3 percent of votes counted.

UPDATE: Trump has pulled ahead in a number of states: Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio. Biden is leading in Arizona and North Carolina.

UPDATE: In Colorado, Democrats just picked up a U.S. Senate seat with a victory by former Gov. John Hickenlooper. This is the first senate flip of the evening.

UPDATE: Biden is running ahead in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Ohio. Trump is holding a lead in Florida, Michigan, Georgia and Virginia.

UPDATE: The District 23 U.S. House race has just flipped. Gina Jones has 51-46.3 % over Gonzalez. The U.S. Senate race has also flipped with Hegar down 47.3-50.3. Although 67 % of the vote is counted, Houston seems to be lagging in reporting its vote totals.

UPDATE: With 11.4 percent of votes counted, Tony Gonzales leads Gina Jones 49-48.4. Jones has been endorsed by the LGBT Victory Fund. The district runs from San Antonio to El Paso.

UPDATE: AP has called New Mexico for Biden. Trump has pulled ahead in Florida with votes from the panhandle coming in. Biden is leading in North Carolina. CNN called New York for Biden. North and South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming for Trump. The electoral count is 119-92 favoring Biden. According to the Texas Tribune, with an estimated 61.2 percent of the votes counted in Texas, Biden leads Trump 50.7-48 percent. CNN has called New Jersey for Biden.

UPDATE: With an estimated 56 % of the votes counted, Biden leads Trump 51.7 to 47 in Texas according to Decision Desk HQ.

UPDATE: Biden is leading in Kansas and Missouri. Both states went for Trump in 2016.

UPDATE: AP has called Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia for Trump. AP has called Illinois for Biden. The electoral count is 85 for Biden and 61 for Trump. Overall, independents are supporting Biden by 17 points.

UPDATE: In Georgia, in the arena where they were counting absentee ballots, a major water pipe has broken, and they had to stop counting.

UPDATE: Celia Israel, a state Rep. from Austin and a founding member of the House LGBT Caucus, is ahead in her race with 70 % of the vote. In Dallas County, Julie Johnson is ahead by 10 % and by 10,000 votes. Addison Perry Franks, a trans woman running for the state House of Representatives in Lubbock, has only 15 % of the vote.

UPDATE: CBS is reporting Hagar is ahead of Cornyn by 1 % statewide.

UPDATE: In Dallas County races for the state House of Representatives, two Democrats are leading the Republican incumbents, but fewer than 1,000 votes separate Joanna Cattanach and Morgan Meyer for a district that includes parts of Oak Lawn and Brandy Chambers leads Angie Chin Button in Garland. Those are early votes, though, and early voting favors the Democrat. In a heated rematch, Linda Koop trails Ana-Maria Ramos by 9 %. Koop was an LGBT ally when she served on the Dallas City Council and turned on the community when she was elected to the Legislature.

UPDATE: In Dallas races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats are leading in all races. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has 785 of the vote. Candace Valenzuela leads Beth van Duyne 55.5-41 %. The numbers in this race flip in Tarrant County with Van Duyne leading with 58 %. Allred leads Collins 53-44 %. Veasey is ahead with 64 % in Dallas County and 72% in Tarrant County.

UPDATE: In the Texas Senate race, Cornyn leads Hegar by 51.42 % to 46.13 %. Tarrant County US Rep. District 6: Dem. Stephen Daniel is up 51.27 to 45.62 over Rep. Ron Wright. Early results have Biden ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan, both must-win states for Trump.

UPDATE: Biden has won Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware and D.C. Trump has won Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi according to AP.

UPDATE: Texas polls have just closed. In early voting in Dallas County, Biden has 526,075 votes or 66 percent. Trump has 261,349 votes or 33 percent. In Tarrant County early voting, Trump is ahead with 49.35 percent of the vote and Biden has 49.25 percent. Statewide, Biden is leading in Texas 53.5 to45.2 percent.

UPDATE: AP has called South Carolina for Trump. In Florida, only 2,000 votes separate Trump and Biden in Florida.

UPDATE: Biden is leading in cities and largest county in Ohio. He’s also leading around Youngstown and other rural areas of the state with about half the vote counted.

UPDATE: AP has called Kentucky and West Virginia for Trump, and Virginia and Vermont for Biden. The remain neck and neck in Florida and Georgia.

UPDATE: TMC: The Mining Company and Cedar Springs Tap House on Cedar Springs Road are both open at 7 p.m. for election watch parties.

UPDATE: Biden is leading in Florida. However, his lead in Dade County is slimmer than Hillary’s was in 2016. He’s making it up on the northern West Coast. Trump beat Hillary in St. Pete but Biden is ahead of Trump in the city just west of Tampa. Biden leads the Electoral vote by 3. AP has called Virginia for Biden.

UPDATE: With about 48 percent of the vote counted in Florida, Biden leads by a very slim 51.3 percent to 47.9 percent margin, according to Associated Press. With just 3 percent counted in Georgia, Biden is ahead 55.4 percent to 43.5 percent. AP has called Kentucky for Trump, and with very small numbers of votes counted, Trump leads in Indiana, Virginia and South Carolina.

UPDATE: The polls in Texas are open until 7 p.m. If you are on line at 7 p.m., stay in line. The polling location will remain open until everyone on line at 7 p.m. has voted. In Oak Lawn, there is a short line at the Oak Lawn Library.

UPDATE: And it is time. It is 7 p.m. EST, and polls are just now closing in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. We hear that CNN has called Indiana for Trump already, and that with two counties reporting, Trump takes an early lead in Florida. Virginia so far is going to Biden.

