A number of races will go to runoffs in the Dallas City Council elections. Several incumbents seem to be clear winners in their races.

District 1: Chad West is headed to victory. He is an incumbent.

District 2: Jesse Moreno and Sana Syed will face each other in a runoff.

District 3: Casey Thomas has won re-election. He is an incumbent.

District 4: Carolyn King Arnold appears to have enough votes to maintain her majority lead. If enough votes come in for her four opponents, she’ll face Maxie Johnson in a runoff. She is an incumbent.

District 5: Jaime Resendez is falling short of a majority. He’ll face either Terry Perkins or Yolanda Williams who are 29 votes apart. Resendez is the incumbent.

District 6: Omar Narvaez appears to have won. Monica Alonzo has moved up to second place. Narvaez is the incumbent.

District 7: Adam Bazaldua will be in a runoff probably with Kevin Felder, possibly Donald Parish. Felder and Parish are 29 votes apart. Bazaldua is the incumbent.

District 8: Tennell Atkins has won re-election.

District 9: Paula Blackmon has won re-election.

District 10: Adam McGough has won re-election.

District 11: Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick will face each other in a runoff.

District 12: Cara Mendelsohn has won re-election.

District 13: Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis will have a run-off.

District 14: Paul Ridley and David Blewett will be in a runoff. Blewett is the incumbent.

— David Taffet