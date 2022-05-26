The same day Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar posted dangerous lies on Twitter claiming the person who murdered 19 fourth-graders and two teachers on Tuesday, May 24, in Uvalde, a 17-year-old transgender girl in El Paso said she was attacked on the street by four men, one of whom claimed “it was one of your sisters who killed those kids. You’re a mental health freak,” according to LGBTQ Nation.

Salvadore Ramos, who was shot to death by tactical squad officers after barricading himself inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary and slaughtering children and teachers with an AR-15-style assault rifle, was an 18-year-old cisgender male and a U.S. citizen, despite claims by Gosar that the killer was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien.” Other right-wingers perpetuated Gosar’s lies, going even further by posting photos of actual transgender women and claiming they were Ramos.

Less that 24 hours later, a trans girl named Tracey was accosted and harassed. One of the four men said, “Oh look, it has a dick,” to which another replied, ““Yeah, you know they’re perverting kids instead of killing them,” as he grabbed her arm and forced her to turn and face him.

Tracey said she tried to report the incident to El Paso police, but they refused to take a report. She spoke to someone with the Rainbow Youth Project, who also contacted El Paso police, but police again refused to take a report.

Tracey said that she is living in a halfway house after her parents kicked her out because she is transgender. She had been going to a counselor at a community clinic, but the clinic and counselor refused to keep seeing her after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Child Protective Services to investigate anyone providing trans youth with or access to gender-affirming care.

— Tammye Nash