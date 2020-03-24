Dallas is deserted.

A few of us are at the office monitoring latest developments in COVID-19, while the rest of the Dallas Voice staff works from home. At noon, I walked the block from our office to Mama’s Daughter’s Diner. The woman at the takeout counter said they’d been steady but would probably close at 1 p.m. depending on business. At this hour, there’s usually a line out the door and no parking available anywhere nearby.

The good news is Dallas is complying with the shelter-in-place order. The streets in the Design District are deserted. When I took this picture, there wasn’t a car as far as you could see in either direction.

Now, the order allows people to go outside. I needed to get out to stretch my legs and get a little fresh air. Just keep your distance. If the Katy Trail is packed and you’re looking for somewhere to walk, may I recommend the Trinity Strand Trail, easily accessed at Irving and Turtle Creek boulevards. The Trinity Strand is never crowded and this week, it’s deserted. Here’s a picture with the Trinity Strand toward the right of of the picture, wrapping around the top. Deserted. Eerie.

— David Taffet