Eating Out is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Super Bowl Sunday specials

Super Bowl fans can celebrate at Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge with all-day specials. Bengals? Rams? Everyone’s a winner when you have options for $5 frozens and half-price fajitas on Feb. 13. Available at its locations in Uptown, The Statler and Flower Mound.

Lucky’s will feature a $5 “You Call It” happy hour all day to go along with that all-day breakfast menu.

Italian-American restaurant Sfereco will be offering a perfect party pack for big game viewing parties. All locations (downtown Dallas, Lewisville, Flower Mound) will offer two Game Day specials: one 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style, two frozen cocktails for $29.99, dine-in and pick-up only or one 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style for $23.99 dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Specialty pizzas include:

The Basic – Classic Cheese Pizza

Texas Two Step – Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella

Carciofi – Spinach, Garlic Cream Sauce, Artichokes, Fresh Basil

6 Shooter – Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Soppressata, Capicola, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion

The Cowman – Italian Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella

Banditos – Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Franco Nero – BBQ Chicken Sauce, Scallion, Cilantro, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch

El Primo – Salsa, Tomato Sauce, Mixed Mexi Cheeses, Tomatoes, Chili Spiced Beef, Black Beans, Lime Crema

Sfereco’s hand-tossed wings come with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sweet & spicy or Diavalo.

Valentine’s Day specials

Fish City Grill and Half Shells kick off Valentine’s a bit early. Beginning Feb. 11, the restaurants will offer two seafood specials: The miso-glazed Chilean sea bass and grilled redfish NOLA. The specials run through Feb. 14.

The miso-glazed Chilean sea bass comes with orzo pasta, bok choy, leeks, ginger soy broth, green onions and toasted sesame seeds priced at $34.99.

The grilled redfish NOLA features blackened crawfish tails, honey cheddar cornbread, crispy okra, pickled pico and crawfish cream and is priced at $24.99.

The restaurant will also feature its signature Twisted Citrus Martini and Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, both of which pair with the Valentine’s specials per the restaurants’ suggestion. Note that restaurants will close at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 for the Super Bowl.

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22

Unexpected margarita special from an Italian restaurant but definitely welcome. Sfereco will feature its unique twist on the classic cocktail by offering its Italian Pineapple Margarita for $5 all day long at its three locations.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge will feature $4.99 house margaritas featuring Uno Por Favor tequila (frozen or on the rocks) and $2 tacos all day long. Available at its locations in Uptown, The Statler and Flower Mound.

National Tortilla Chip is Feb. 24

First of all, how is this not the same day is Margarita Day? El Chico in Rockwall will celebrate by featuring its Top Shelf Guacamole, which is made tableside, for $9.79 all day.

Cantina Laredo locations in Frisco and Addison will offer $4 cups of queso all day to go with its housemade tortilla chips.

Wulf Burger now open in Mockingbird Station

Burger joint Wulf Burger opened its second North Texas location on Jan. 31 at Mockingbird Station next to Rush Bowls. The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in or take out. Wulf Burger’s address is 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 125.

Wulf Burger’s distinction is its use of locally-sourced ingredients and its distinct red hamburger buns created using a natural beet extract. The menu ranges from Wulf Special Burger with two organic free-range beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, fresh pickles, the staple red Wulf Buns topped off with house-made garlic mustard aioli, its Wulf Chicken Sandie made with all-natural, cage-free, crispy chicken tenders on a buttered bun with coleslaw topped with Wulf Burger’s secret sauce along with a variety of vegan options.

Tickets on sale now for Frisco Uncorked

This event, now in its third year, will feature more than 20 wineries and selections by 15 restaurants on April 30. Presented by H-E-B, Frisco Uncorked will be from noon-7 p.m. in the Frisco Square. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Among this year’s participating restaurants are Lombardi Cucina Italiana, The Common Table, Toulouse Café and Bar, Sambuca 360, Wing Snob, Taverna, Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats, Gidi Bar & Grill and KĀI Restaurant & Lounge.

Food passes will offer access to the H-E-B culinary tent showcasing food and wine pairings such as lamb lollipops, grilled beef tomahawks and grilled scratch flatbreads paired with Prosecco and Napa Valley red wines presented by H-E-B’s chef and culinary team. Wine-tasting tickets provide 20 one-ounce tastings at any of the wineries and a signature wine taster.

VIP passes include the wine-tasting tix, a food pass to all the participating restaurants, access to the VIP tent that will feature exclusive wines and beer, appetizers, cocktail tastings, private entertainment, VIP photo-booth and lawn games. Additional attractions include the Culinary Experience Tent with chef and mixologist demonstrations, vendor shopping, grape-stomping competitions and more.