Eating Out is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.
Super Bowl Sunday specials
Super Bowl fans can celebrate at Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge with all-day specials. Bengals? Rams? Everyone’s a winner when you have options for $5 frozens and half-price fajitas on Feb. 13. Available at its locations in Uptown, The Statler and Flower Mound.
Lucky’s will feature a $5 “You Call It” happy hour all day to go along with that all-day breakfast menu.
Italian-American restaurant Sfereco will be offering a perfect party pack for big game viewing parties. All locations (downtown Dallas, Lewisville, Flower Mound) will offer two Game Day specials: one 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style, two frozen cocktails for $29.99, dine-in and pick-up only or one 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style for $23.99 dine-in, pick-up or delivery.
Specialty pizzas include:
- The Basic – Classic Cheese Pizza
- Texas Two Step – Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella
- Carciofi – Spinach, Garlic Cream Sauce, Artichokes, Fresh Basil
- 6 Shooter – Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Soppressata, Capicola, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
- The Cowman – Italian Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella
- Banditos – Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
- Franco Nero – BBQ Chicken Sauce, Scallion, Cilantro, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch
- El Primo – Salsa, Tomato Sauce, Mixed Mexi Cheeses, Tomatoes, Chili Spiced Beef, Black Beans, Lime Crema
Sfereco’s hand-tossed wings come with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sweet & spicy or Diavalo.
Valentine’s Day specials
Fish City Grill and Half Shells kick off Valentine’s a bit early. Beginning Feb. 11, the restaurants will offer two seafood specials: The miso-glazed Chilean sea bass and grilled redfish NOLA. The specials run through Feb. 14.
The miso-glazed Chilean sea bass comes with orzo pasta, bok choy, leeks, ginger soy broth, green onions and toasted sesame seeds priced at $34.99.
The grilled redfish NOLA features blackened crawfish tails, honey cheddar cornbread, crispy okra, pickled pico and crawfish cream and is priced at $24.99.
The restaurant will also feature its signature Twisted Citrus Martini and Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, both of which pair with the Valentine’s specials per the restaurants’ suggestion. Note that restaurants will close at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 for the Super Bowl.
National Margarita Day is Feb. 22
Unexpected margarita special from an Italian restaurant but definitely welcome. Sfereco will feature its unique twist on the classic cocktail by offering its Italian Pineapple Margarita for $5 all day long at its three locations.
Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge will feature $4.99 house margaritas featuring Uno Por Favor tequila (frozen or on the rocks) and $2 tacos all day long. Available at its locations in Uptown, The Statler and Flower Mound.
National Tortilla Chip is Feb. 24
First of all, how is this not the same day is Margarita Day? El Chico in Rockwall will celebrate by featuring its Top Shelf Guacamole, which is made tableside, for $9.79 all day.
Cantina Laredo locations in Frisco and Addison will offer $4 cups of queso all day to go with its housemade tortilla chips.
Wulf Burger now open in Mockingbird Station
Burger joint Wulf Burger opened its second North Texas location on Jan. 31 at Mockingbird Station next to Rush Bowls. The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in or take out. Wulf Burger’s address is 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 125.
Wulf Burger’s distinction is its use of locally-sourced ingredients and its distinct red hamburger buns created using a natural beet extract. The menu ranges from Wulf Special Burger with two organic free-range beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, fresh pickles, the staple red Wulf Buns topped off with house-made garlic mustard aioli, its Wulf Chicken Sandie made with all-natural, cage-free, crispy chicken tenders on a buttered bun with coleslaw topped with Wulf Burger’s secret sauce along with a variety of vegan options.
Tickets on sale now for Frisco Uncorked
This event, now in its third year, will feature more than 20 wineries and selections by 15 restaurants on April 30. Presented by H-E-B, Frisco Uncorked will be from noon-7 p.m. in the Frisco Square. Tickets are now available for purchase here.
Among this year’s participating restaurants are Lombardi Cucina Italiana, The Common Table, Toulouse Café and Bar, Sambuca 360, Wing Snob, Taverna, Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats, Gidi Bar & Grill and KĀI Restaurant & Lounge.
Food passes will offer access to the H-E-B culinary tent showcasing food and wine pairings such as lamb lollipops, grilled beef tomahawks and grilled scratch flatbreads paired with Prosecco and Napa Valley red wines presented by H-E-B’s chef and culinary team. Wine-tasting tickets provide 20 one-ounce tastings at any of the wineries and a signature wine taster.
VIP passes include the wine-tasting tix, a food pass to all the participating restaurants, access to the VIP tent that will feature exclusive wines and beer, appetizers, cocktail tastings, private entertainment, VIP photo-booth and lawn games. Additional attractions include the Culinary Experience Tent with chef and mixologist demonstrations, vendor shopping, grape-stomping competitions and more.
Click here for more information.
Bourbon and Banter to host Tex-centric spirits tasting
The Statler’s speakeasy spot Bourbon and Banter will host Dripping Springs-based Waterloo Gin and Treaty Oak Bourbon for an exclusive three-course tasting event on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The bar will open at 4 p.m. for tasting guests to enjoy cocktails prior to the event. Seating is very limited. Tickets are $100 per person and can be found here.
Guests will sample three Waterloo Gins and four Treaty Oak Bourbons with the following menu designed to complement each spirit:
First course: Charcuterie board.
Second course: Butter-basted sea bass with charred broccolini and tomatoes, finished with a lemon caper butter sauce
Third course: Pan-seared black pepper crusted ribeye, asparagus spears, rosemary compound butter, finished with a Treaty Oaks demi-glace
LGBTQ-owned Wackym’s Kitchen wins two awards
This Garland-based bakery was recognized by the Good Food Foundation in January with two Good Food awards in the Snacks category. The foundation is an organization that celebrates and empowers local food makers, ranchers and growers. The awards highlight outstanding foods across the nation in 18 categories . The awards were announced Jan. 14.
“We created the Good Food Awards to highlight the small, local makers doing everything right, whose tremendous contributions are often overlooked. Wackym’s Kitchen is a true innovator that rose to the top in a blind tasting and met the high sustainability and socially responsibility standards of the Good Food Foundation. We’re honored to award Wackym’s Kitchen as a truly outstanding product rooted in the sort of value’s we all want to support,”
Good Food Foundation executive director Sarah Weiner stated about the business in a press release.
Owned and operated by Paul Wackym and Darren Stanley, Wackym’s Kitchen has operated for 13 years locally and is the second highest volume cookie line in Central Market and can be found at Whole Foods and specialty food stores throughout Dallas. The awards recognized the kitchen’s Salted Caramel Crunchy cookies and its Lemon Crunch cookies.
TUPPS Brewery marks the spot for McKinney Shamrock Run 5K
The McKinney Shamrock Run 5K will start from TUPPS Brewery at 9 a.m. March 12. Participants will race around the McKinney Cotton Mill to the Trinity Falls finish line. Festivities will include Irish cuisine, green TUPPS beer, live music and more. Tickets for the run are $30 and can be purchased here.
Shiner announces seasonal beer for February
Texas-based Shiner is offering up what sounds like the perfect beer to cozy up with for these cold days. Its Candied Pecan Ale will be available through the end of February. Find out where to buy the label near you here.
The brew features sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar fused with s a roasted nut flavor that comes from the roasted pecans by the Millican Pecan Company in San Saba, Texas – the pecan capital of the world.
Shiner states that its ale “is the perfect complement to warming comfort foods like steamy hot pretzels and beer cheese, cured meats and more.” Personally, its sounds like pecan pie in a bottle. Yes, please.
