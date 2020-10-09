American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center is one of 10 mega-centers that will be open for early voting

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

Within Dallas County there are 60 early voting locations; of those, 25 are within the portion of the city of Dallas that lies within Dallas County. Some early voting locations in the city of Dallas are in Collin County, but those elections are under Collin County’s jurisdiction.

In Oak Lawn, early voting has moved to the Oak Lawn Library on Cedar Springs Road rather than at the previous location, Reverchon Recreation Center. But for the first time, there’s another early voting location in the city’s most populous zip code — 75219 — and that’s the American Airlines Center.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is paying for the cost of running the super voting center as part of a deal made between team owners and players who shut down basketball early in the season to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition, Dallas County Elections Department has secured nine additional locations widely distributed around the county to use as mega-voting centers. They include the Mesquite Convention Center, the Granville Arts Center in Garland and the Irving Arts Center among others.

Some locations are in addition to regular early voting locations. Some are replacements. The American Airlines Center replaces the George Allen Courthouse location in downtown Dallas.

Parking will be free in a designated American Airlines Center parking lot for early voters. Follow the signs and enter the arena through the north entrance. And on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, as well as on Election Day, DART will provide free rides to the polls. In Tarrant County, voters can ride Trinity Metro and other public transportation free throughout the early voting period and on Election Day. Just show a current voter registration card or Texas ID.

“We are trying to give every eligible voter in Tarrant County the ability to vote in the November 2020 election,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “We are offering free rides on as many public transit providers as possible, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired as well as on-demand service in Arlington and Fort Worth. These rides will be available during early voting and on Election Day.”

The early voting period runs from Tuesday, Oct. 13, to Friday, Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. During that period, you may vote at any early voting location within your county.

In Dallas County, from Tuesday, Oct. 13-Saturday, Oct. 17, Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, early voting locations are open 1-6 p.m.

In Tarrant County, early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 19-23. Hours for Oct. 24 and Oct. 26-30 are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Hours for Oct. 25 are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

To vote early or on election day in Texas, you must present one of the following forms of voter ID:

• Texas driver license issued by the

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

• Texas handgun license issued by DPS

• U. S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

• United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

• Passport

A student ID issued by the state of Texas is not valid identification for voting.

Curbside voting is available during early voting for anyone with a disability who can’t physically enter the polling place. In Dallas County, if you have an assistant with you, when you arrive at the polling location, have them notify the election official at that time. The election official will then bring everything you need to your car outside the polling location.

If you don’t have an assistant, call 214-819-6338 ahead to notify the election day clerk that you want to vote curb side.

Straight party voting in Texas has been eliminated. To vote in every race, you must mark the ballot for each race individually. Party affiliation is indicated with each candidate. If you are voting based on party affiliation, look for the party along with each candidate’s name.

Republicans are listed first, Democrats second and any third-party candidates after that. Party order is decided by which party won the last gubernatorial election.

To early vote, go to any early voting location in the county where you’re registered.

To find a list of all mega-centers and early voting locations as well as precincts open for voting on election day, visit DallasCountyVotes.org.

To find voting information for Tarrant County, visit TarrantCounty.com/en/elections.html.

For Collin County voting information, visit CollinCountyTX.gov.

For Denton County voter information, visit VoteDenton.com.