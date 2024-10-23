Despite lines that wrapped around the corner at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, overall early voting in Dallas County is down compared to 2020. A long ballot is contributing to long lines in this year’s election.

And just a reminder, charter amendments S, T and U are designed to bring city government to a standstill. Vote no on S, T and U. Vote your conscience on B through R that include adjustments to language to remain in compliance with state law, to raise salaries for mayor and council members, to restrict police to give marijuana arrests lowest priority and more.

— David Taffet