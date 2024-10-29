Early voting hours in Dallas County have been extended on Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. To 9 p.m.

Click here for a list of early voting locations. The Vote Center PDF lists all locations in Dallas County. The Vote Center Finder is an interactive map that gives wait times at each center where you can check wait times. Green dots — walk right in. A yellow dot indicates wait times of more than 15 minutes. A red dot means the line is more than 30 minutes long.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Oak Lawn Branch Library is the busiest location in the county with more than 13,200 votes cast there since voting began last week, but wait times have remained fairly short.

— David Taffet