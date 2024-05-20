Early voting in runoffs from the March primary run May 20-24. Election Day is Tuesday, May 28.

On the Democratic side in Dallas, former Sheriff Lupe Valdez faces Sheriff Marian Brown. No Republican has entered the race, so the winner of the runoff will be elected in November.

On the Republican side are several key races.

Former Dallas City Councilman David Blewett faces Darrell Day in the runoff to determine the District 32 U.S. House Republican nominee. The winner of the runoff faces state Rep. Julie Johnson in November in the race to replace Rep. Colin Allred.

One Republican race has gotten quite a bit of attention on TV with nasty ads. State Rep. Justin Holland of Heath faces Katrina Pierson. Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton want Holland out of office. Holland voted against school vouchers and for impeachment.

In Fort Worth, Republicans Craig Goldman and John O’Shea face off to determine who will run to replace retiring Congresswoman Kay Granger.

— David Taffet