Dwell with Dignity is ready to get thrifty in May.

The nonprofit hosts its Thrift Studio Kick-off on May 5 to launch the season. The party will announce the designers who have been selected to participate in this year’s Thrift Studio event this fall.

Thrift Studio is a pop-up shop selling donated furniture, housewares, accessories and high-end designer finds to the public. The concept launched in 2011 and has grown in popularity with the interior design community and with the general public looking for bargain deals on fabulous home furnishings.

Proceeds from the season and pop-up benefit DwD’s mission to change lives through design by providing livable design to those in need. The fundraiser provides one-third of the nonprofit’s operating budget.

The Thrift Studio 2022 Kick Off Party will be at 5 p.m. May 5 at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 1403 Slocum Road. Free to attend but RSVP encouraged. ThriftStudio.com.

– Rich Lopez