Texas drag royalty Tasha Kohl staged her Icon show Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Rose Room — along with guest performers Cassie Nova, Evah Destruction, Mulan and Porter Bella Graves. And DVtv crew Regina Lyn and Israel Luna were there to talk to the performers about drag, cis girls doing girls, drag traditions new and old, trans drag entertainers and much, much more.

Catch all the fun right here: